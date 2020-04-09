Bangkok hospital creates tiny face shields for newborns to protect them from COVID-19

Babies in the nursery along with all healthcare experts were seen donning the shields as a precautionary mesure. (Paolo Hospital Samutprakarn/ Facebook) Babies in the nursery along with all healthcare experts were seen donning the shields as a precautionary mesure. (Paolo Hospital Samutprakarn/ Facebook)

Nurses at one Bangkok hospital found a unique way to protect newborns and ensure they don’t catch the COVID-19 virus: face shields. Nurses at the Thailand hospital have been putting these tiny face shields on infants and the photos of the infants with the face shields are being widely shared on social media.

The images were taken in the nursery of Paolo Hospital in central Thailand.

The photos shared on social media pages of the hospital went viral across social media sites. The photos shared on social media pages of the hospital went viral across social media sites.

As the photos of the babies, swaddled in blankets and donning tiny face-shields were circulated on social media, people have been praising the healthcare workers’ actions. Many said this should be adopted in other parts of the world as well.

The hospital staff earned praise online for developing the tiny shields for the newborns. The hospital staff earned praise online for developing the tiny shields for the newborns.

The pandemic has been a cause for pregnant women and mothers across the world. Health care experts around the globe have advised all expecting mothers to be closely monitored. Newborns and little children who contract the virus show symptoms similar to those of adults but usually get a much milder form.

Many suggested this should be a norm in other hospitals in the country as well as around the world. Many suggested this should be a norm in other hospitals in the country as well as around the world.

It is still unclear whether a pregnant woman runs the risk of transmitting the virus to her baby. While there is no concrete evidence, it is known there is a risk of adverse outcomes from many respiratory viral infections post birth.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd