scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Band performs before 94-year-old woman who is unable to attend their concerts. Watch

Cosimo and the Hot Coals, a five-man Milan-based band, shows up at her home from time to time to serenade her with songs.

Band performs before 94-year-old woman, Cosimo and the Hot Coals, musical band, music, jazz, Italy, viral, trending, Indian ExpressFranca, a 94-year-old woman, loves listening to the Cosimo and the Hot Coals, a five-man Milan-based band.

Music is something that everyone loves and enjoys no matter how old they get. In a wonderful gesture, a musical group called Cosimo and the Hot Coals played live for a 94-year-old woman at her home as she was unable to attend their live concert in person.

Franca, a 94-year-old woman, loves listening to Cosimo and the Hot Coals, a five-man Milan-based band that plays jazz music from the 1920s and 1930s. Franca is a fan but she is unable to attend their concerts now. So, the band shows up at her home from time to time to serenade her. A video of the group playing a song for the woman was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement.

Also Read |Senior woman breaks into dance as popular MGR song plays on moving bus. Watch video

What makes the video absolutely adorable is the elderly woman’s reaction as she hears her favourite band perform. Lying in a bed, she watches in amazement with a hand over her mouth and exclaims, “Too good, too good!”

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 3.79 lakh views and netizens appreciated the sweet gesture of the musical band.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock

“Her toe tapping under the sheets!” commented an Instagram user. “Best thing I’ll see on the internet today,” said another. “It’s posts like these that remind me there may just be hope for humanity,” wrote a third. “The peace and joy they bring to her is priceless. Beautiful work, gentlemen,” posted a fourth. Another individual said, “This is the sweetest thing now im in bed crying and smiling.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:22:17 pm
Next Story

‘Will call for CCTV footage’: Excise case judge warns ED amid claims of unprofessional behaviour

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement