Band performs before 94-year-old woman who is unable to attend their concerts. Watch

Music is something that everyone loves and enjoys no matter how old they get. In a wonderful gesture, a musical group called Cosimo and the Hot Coals played live for a 94-year-old woman at her home as she was unable to attend their live concert in person.

Franca, a 94-year-old woman, loves listening to Cosimo and the Hot Coals, a five-man Milan-based band that plays jazz music from the 1920s and 1930s. Franca is a fan but she is unable to attend their concerts now. So, the band shows up at her home from time to time to serenade her. A video of the group playing a song for the woman was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement.

What makes the video absolutely adorable is the elderly woman’s reaction as she hears her favourite band perform. Lying in a bed, she watches in amazement with a hand over her mouth and exclaims, “Too good, too good!”

Since being posted, the video has received more than 3.79 lakh views and netizens appreciated the sweet gesture of the musical band.

“Her toe tapping under the sheets!” commented an Instagram user. “Best thing I’ll see on the internet today,” said another. “It’s posts like these that remind me there may just be hope for humanity,” wrote a third. “The peace and joy they bring to her is priceless. Beautiful work, gentlemen,” posted a fourth. Another individual said, “This is the sweetest thing now im in bed crying and smiling.”