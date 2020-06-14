scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 14, 2020
Band-Aid’s attempt at diversity fails to impress netizens

Taking to Instagram, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid revealed bandages in light medium and deep brown shades to in an attempt to embrace the beauty of different skin colours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2020 12:58:17 pm
Band-Aid, diverse skin colour bandages, Black lives matter protest, Anti-racism protest, Trending news, Indian Express news Pledging solidarity to Black Lives Matter protests, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid came up with bandages in three different shades of brown. (Picture credit: Band-Aid/ Instagram)

As ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest against racism continues to gain momentum in the US and around the world, a US-based company, in solidarity, has come up with adhesive bandages in diverse skin colours.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid revealed bandages of different shades — from light-medium to dark brown shades — in an attempt to embrace the beauty of different skin colours.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” band-Aid wrote.

We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.⁣ ⁣ We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣ ⁣ We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.⁣ ⁣ In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter.⁣ We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism.⁣ ⁣ We can, we must and we will do better.

“We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.” The post further read. They also revealed in the post that they will be making a donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, as the post soon went viral, the initiative did not receive much love on the internet. While the step offended many, others thought it was rather trivial. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

