Band-Aid’s attempt at diversity fails to impress netizens

Pledging solidarity to Black Lives Matter protests, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid came up with bandages in three different shades of brown. (Picture credit: Band-Aid/ Instagram) Pledging solidarity to Black Lives Matter protests, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid came up with bandages in three different shades of brown. (Picture credit: Band-Aid/ Instagram)

As ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest against racism continues to gain momentum in the US and around the world, a US-based company, in solidarity, has come up with adhesive bandages in diverse skin colours.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson & Johnson-owned Band-Aid revealed bandages of different shades — from light-medium to dark brown shades — in an attempt to embrace the beauty of different skin colours.

“We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community,” band-Aid wrote.

“We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.” The post further read. They also revealed in the post that they will be making a donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, as the post soon went viral, the initiative did not receive much love on the internet. While the step offended many, others thought it was rather trivial. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Racism is CANCELED — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) June 11, 2020

This is going to far now pic.twitter.com/0KtbJumuYe — The best (@lamarmvp_08) June 11, 2020

Why not manufacture them ‘clear’ as in crystal clear. — Archangel Michael (@SOMEARCHANGEL) June 11, 2020

I will never buy a band-aid again. I WILL BLEED. — Deputy Travis Jr. (@deptravisjr) June 11, 2020

Someone call the CEO of racism and tell him that his company is over. — Ryan (@20154Ryan) June 11, 2020

Band-aids don’t help much with gunshot wounds. — Disappointment (@DuardoFairchild) June 11, 2020

They make clear bandaids. Use those — Jonathan Falcon (@JonathanFalcons) June 11, 2020

I am offended that they do not represent the Irish Skin Tone. pic.twitter.com/ZgLGVaSeYu — Red Pill Dealer🍀🇮🇪🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@hmcd123) June 11, 2020

Wow. Band-Aid just solved racism. — Doug Spoons (@SpoonsDoug) June 11, 2020

