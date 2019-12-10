Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

‘Now, this is performance’: Banana art installation worth $1.2 lakh gets eaten

Videos of David Datuna simply taking the fruit off the wall and eating it in front of several shocked art enthusiasts is doing the rounds on the internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2019 12:18:05 pm
man eats duct-taped banana, banana art, duct-taped banana, banana art miami art basel, art basel duct-taped banana, Maurizio Cattelan, Trending, indian express The video shows the man saying, “Art performance, hungry artist,” as he takes a bite of the installation.

An art installation, which featured a banana taped to a wall with duct tape and was sold for $120,000 (over Rs 85 lakh), made headlines all over again after a man walked into the gallery, pulled it off the wall, and ate it in full public view.

The installation by artist Maurizio Cattelan titled ‘Comedian’ was on display at Miami’s Art Basel when New York-based David Datuna, who is a Georgian-born American artist, ate it.

The video of the incident was posted by multiple people, including Datuna himself. Terming the eating of the banana as performance artwork titled ‘Hungry artist’, Datuna walked into the gallery and took a bit of the banana after saying “Art performance, hungry artist.”

In another video, the artist can be seen escorted by the gallery officials and security, presumably for questioning.

He was then escorted out of the venue.

“He did not destroy the art work. The banana is the idea,” Lucien Terras, director of museum relations for Galerie Perrotin, told the Miami Herald. The banana was meant to be replaced and a new one was taped to the wall 15 minutes after Datuna’s act. The director of the gallery said that there was no action planned against Datuna.

Incidentally, on Sunday, the wall displaying the banana was vandalised again with a man who wrote ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’  with red lipstick. He was detained on charges of criminal mischief, reported the Miami Herald.

The incident soon went viral on the internet and people responded with memes and jokes. Here are some of the reactions:

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement