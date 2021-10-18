scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
‘It finally happened’: Peru player wins ‘Balloon World Cup’ held in Spain

The event was organised by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos at an amusement park in Tarragona.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 9:48:12 pm
First Balloon World Cup takes place in Spain, Balloon World Cup, Balloon World Cup viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe final match, which took place in an 8x8 metre court, was played between German Jan Spiess and De La Cruz.

The first-ever Balloon World Cup, which took place in Spain, concluded after Francesco De La Cruz from Peru claimed victory.

According to The Guardian, the competition was inspired by a series of viral videos. It has simple rules — players need to hit the balloon and prevent it from touching the ground. The opponent scores a point if the player drops the balloon.

The event was organised by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos at an amusement park in Tarragona, where competitors from 32 teams participated, the website reported.

The final match, which took place in an 8×8 metre court, was played between Germany’s Jan Spiess and De La Cruz, with the latter winning 6-2, the report added.

Watch the video here:

A video of the matches played in the Balloon World Cup has gone viral on social media and piqued netizens’ interest. “I’m a big fan of the balloon game and had no idea that I could’ve gone pro. But who puts a car in their living room?” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

