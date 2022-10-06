scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

‘But why’: Balenciaga teams up with Lay’s to make bag that looks like a pack of potato chips

The bag inspired from Lay’s made its debut at the Paris fashion week.

Balenciaga launches Lay's bag, Lays, potato chips, Paris fashion week, fashion show, bizarre fashion, Luxury label, viral, trendingThe Twitter account of Lay’s shared photos from the fashion show.

The fashion industry keeps coming up with bizarre and outlandish trends that raise eyebrows. Balenciaga is one such fashion label that has managed to go viral with its designs and accessories from destroyed sneakers to a trash pouch. And, now, the Spanish fashion brand has teamed up with the famous US company Lay’s to create a new bag that looks like a pack of potato chips.

Also Read |Balenciaga launches shoelace earrings; leaves netizens baffled and scratching their heads

The bag inspired by Lay’s made its debut at the Paris fashion week recently. The Twitter account of Lay’s shared photos from the fashion show. Models carried the Lay’s bag as a part of their accessories. They appear in colours like yellow, blue and red, like the Lay’s packets.

See the post below:

Even Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia shared photos of the Lay’s-inspired bag. The bags are made from foldable fabric and come with a zipper on top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram)

Shared Wednesday, the post has received more than 19,000 likes. It also prompted a lot of chatter.
“I’ve seen bags like those on aliexpres for a few years now. Great inspo, Demna!” commented an Instagram user. “But why?” wrote another. “Can y’all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I’m tired. I’ll be your biggest supporter,” said a third. “Well, it looks like something from Moschino,” another comment read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

The luxury brand had recently launched earrings that looked like shoe laces and they were priced a whopping $261.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:15:00 pm
Next Story

Mammootty starrer Rorschach’s new teaser is unnerving

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement