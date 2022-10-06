‘But why’: Balenciaga teams up with Lay’s to make bag that looks like a pack of potato chips

The fashion industry keeps coming up with bizarre and outlandish trends that raise eyebrows. Balenciaga is one such fashion label that has managed to go viral with its designs and accessories from destroyed sneakers to a trash pouch. And, now, the Spanish fashion brand has teamed up with the famous US company Lay’s to create a new bag that looks like a pack of potato chips.

Also Read | Balenciaga launches shoelace earrings; leaves netizens baffled and scratching their heads

The bag inspired by Lay’s made its debut at the Paris fashion week recently. The Twitter account of Lay’s shared photos from the fashion show. Models carried the Lay’s bag as a part of their accessories. They appear in colours like yellow, blue and red, like the Lay’s packets.

See the post below:

Even Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia shared photos of the Lay’s-inspired bag. The bags are made from foldable fabric and come with a zipper on top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram)

Shared Wednesday, the post has received more than 19,000 likes. It also prompted a lot of chatter.

“I’ve seen bags like those on aliexpres for a few years now. Great inspo, Demna!” commented an Instagram user. “But why?” wrote another. “Can y’all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I’m tired. I’ll be your biggest supporter,” said a third. “Well, it looks like something from Moschino,” another comment read.

The luxury brand had recently launched earrings that looked like shoe laces and they were priced a whopping $261.