Balenciaga launches shoelace earrings; leaves netizens baffled and scratching their heads

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is known for pushing the boundaries and is no stranger to creating such outrageous designs and accessories that leave people scratching their heads. Recently, the fashion label went viral for launching its ‘Trash Pouch’ that was inspired by a garbage bag, and now the company has unveiled earrings that are literally just shoe laces.

Instagram page highsnobiety shared a photo of a woman wearing the shoelace earrings a week ago and it has received more than 43,000 likes so far. A pair of black bow shoelace earrings are available for a whopping $261 (approximately Rs 20,845). The page shared in the caption that if anyone wants to own these earrings, they can go to MATCHESFASHION’s site or literally just make some of their own.

Netizens expressed their surprise in the comments section, with a user suggesting that Balenciaga must be “trolling for sure”.

“They’re trolling for sure,” commented an Instagram user. “At this point, this is a performance and not merchandise,” wrote another. Another individual said, “Balenciaga is a social experiment.”

“Balenciaga can make a diaper for adult for a rack and people would still cop,” stated another netizen.

The Trash Pouch, which is inspired by garbage bags, retails for $1,790 (Rs 1.42 lakh approximately) and it could be purchased from the brand’s boutiques and websites.

Some time ago, the luxury fashion brand had launched a limited collection of overly distressed sneakers, named ‘Paris Sneaker’. The shabby looking shoes were made with fully-destroyed cotton and rubber and were ripped at many places.