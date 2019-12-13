Viral video: Bald eagle rescued after almost being drowned by octopus it tried to eat

The farmer’s group watched the battle for at least 10 minutes, before deciding to intervene. The farmer’s group watched the battle for at least 10 minutes, before deciding to intervene.

A bald eagle that tried to catch an octopus needed to be rescued by a group of salmon farmers in the Vancouver Islands in the US.

The farmers were returning to a float house when they heard the shrieks of the bird and found the fully grown bald eagle caught in the tentacles of the octopus.

The octopus had wrapped its tentacles around the eagle, who was barely afloat. The farmers reportedly decided to intervene when it became clear that the bird was going to drown if they didn’t help.

One of those on the boat used a pole to pull the two creatures closer which caused the tentacles to loosen. Gradually, the men were able to get the octopus to release the bird.

Watch the video here:

After recovering on a nearby branch, the bird flew away, seemingly unscathed. The octopus swam off into the water, changing colours as it did so.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd