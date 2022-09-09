Balancing act: Waiter carries more than a dozen plates at once, wows internet

Hospitality is a challenging business. But one waiter seems to have mastered his craft, carrying over a dozen plates at once with ease. Netizens were left amazed after a viral video of the man carrying out the herculean task was shared on social media.

The video shows the man slowly hauling a tray carrying more than a dozen dishes over his shoulder. And as if that wasn’t difficult enough, he then proceeds to pick up a foldable chair in his other hand. With ease, he balances the tray and chair and swiftly makes his way through the restaurant, even making it down a flight of stairs.

ALSO READ | Guwahati waiter’s viral dance video creates waves on social media

Whatever they paying him it’s not enough. pic.twitter.com/YQplRTUCvf — Overtime (@overtime) September 5, 2022

Other waiters are seen clearing the way for him. Take a look.

The clip was captioned, “Whatever they paying him it’s not enough.” Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 6.9 million views on Twitter.

Netizens were left divided by his act. While some felt it was unnecessary, other users praised his skills. A user commented, “instead, the restaurant should assign two/three servers for this order instead of putting a load on a single server.”

Another user commented,”No doubt about pride in your work. Opinions may vary. But look at his skill & stamina, not easy to carry this kind of a load on a single hand. Must have practiced a lot & this needs to be appreciated.” A third user wrote, “If they didn’t leave him a 100% tip, they should all be banned from ever showing their faces their again.”

Enthralling performances of waiters never fail to impress netizens. In February last year, a 23-year-old waiter from Guwahati took the internet by storm as he grooved to ‘Girl I Need You’, a song from the Hindi film ‘Baaghi’.