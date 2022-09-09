scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Balancing act: Waiter carries more than a dozen plates at once, wows internet

The video shows the man slowly hauling a tray carrying more than a dozen dishes over his shoulder. And as if that wasn’t difficult enough, he then proceeds to pick up a foldable chair in his other hand.

Hospitality is a challenging business. But one waiter seems to have mastered his craft, carrying over a dozen plates at once with ease. Netizens were left amazed after a viral video of the man carrying out the herculean task was shared on social media.

The video shows the man slowly hauling a tray carrying more than a dozen dishes over his shoulder. And as if that wasn’t difficult enough, he then proceeds to pick up a foldable chair in his other hand. With ease, he balances the tray and chair and swiftly makes his way through the restaurant, even making it down a flight of stairs.

ALSO READ |Guwahati waiter’s viral dance video creates waves on social media

Other waiters are seen clearing the way for him. Take a look.

The clip was captioned, “Whatever they paying him it’s not enough.” Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 6.9 million views on Twitter.

Netizens were left divided by his act. While some felt it was unnecessary, other users praised his skills. A user commented, “instead, the restaurant should assign two/three servers for this order instead of putting a load on a single server.”

Another user commented,”No doubt about pride in your work. Opinions may vary. But look at his skill & stamina, not easy to carry this kind of a load on a single hand. Must have practiced a lot & this needs to be appreciated.” A third user wrote, “If they didn’t leave him a 100% tip, they should all be banned from ever showing their faces their again.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

Enthralling performances of waiters never fail to impress netizens. In February last year, a 23-year-old waiter from Guwahati took the internet by storm as he grooved to ‘Girl I Need You’, a song from the Hindi film ‘Baaghi’.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 09:48:16 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: Drunk cop creates ruckus at civil hospital, transferred

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

In first review, Variety says Brahmastra a 'superhero spectacular'

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how flags, currency, and its anthem will change
Queen Elizabeth II dies

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how flags, currency, and its anthem will change

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today
Follow Live Updates

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today

Apple iPhone 14 Series: How does the price in India compare to US, UK etc?

Apple iPhone 14 Series: How does the price in India compare to US, UK etc?

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement