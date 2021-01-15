Twitter post shows laptop charger’s ‘baking feature’, leaves netizens in splits

Many users said they now want to try it.

A Twitter user shared an unusual use of a power adaptor that left netizens laughing-out-loud. In a hilarious post, Mea (@MIA_mea_) from Los Angeles, showed how she utilises her overheating MacBook charger by placing a cookie dough on the device. Sharing a collage of two images, the user suggested the cookie getting baked on the brick laptop charge owing to how hot it gets if used for several hours.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online, getting over 3.2 lakh likes and many agreeing they have been using it as a heating pad for years but never really thought it could also be used for cooking as well.

Many Apple users said they found the post ‘very relatable’ and even shared several other uses of the adaptor. Soon, jokes ensued and people came up with hilarious responses. While some wondered if it would really work, others said they totally believe it given how hot the charges get in real life.

While some suggested a few hacks to ‘adaptor baking’, others said they try it themselves to may be fry an egg. Check out some of the funny reactions from people on Twitter.

Well, that’s one way to do it! 🍪 — Nestle Toll House (@NestleTollHouse) January 14, 2021

This is what my Mac charger can do! Apple is a genius.😛 A portable oven, who would have thought! 🤯 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png I definitely accept these cookies. Hahaha https://t.co/1Dfo2Sp2Hb — Jay from sumHR (@jaythaker) January 15, 2021

As someone who use a macbook air this is 100% true https://t.co/pnwR91tyPH — AlbyTO *EZ ANIME ON APRIL 10TH!!!* (@Alby_The_Otaku) January 15, 2021

This is funny considering I’ve had two of these chargers catch on fire and burn my carpet 🙃 — Kaitlyn Red Wing 💜💓💙 (Vague Arc) (@KaitlynRedWing) January 14, 2021

this is the boiling cup noodles on your 56k modem meme evolved 25 years https://t.co/4t1iVmL7D7 — 🇳​🇮​🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@Konamikoden) January 15, 2021

carbon neutral baking 😍🥰😍 https://t.co/jBeSuTFNWQ — dolma ombadykow (@dombadyk) January 14, 2021

And yet I’m using it instead of a heating pad for cramps so I guess consider me baked https://t.co/JCTwKlKpGH — mad-dog (@titsout4themoon) January 15, 2021

You accept all cookies – what did you expect would happen? 🙃 — Lori M Shearer (@lmshearer) January 14, 2021

grandma can’t cook em the way the mac charger can 😤 — 🎆 𝔣𝔞𝔦𝔯𝔶 𝔤𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔪𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯 🎆 (@NotKallyn) January 14, 2021

Next time, place a piece of parchment paper under the dough. It’ll make clean up super easy and won’t leave your charger greasy. Just sayin’! — Rish Rhymes with Wish (@RishKhimji) January 14, 2021

If you put a blanket over it, it’s a foot warmer or a fire starter 🤷🏽‍♀️ either way! Toasty!!!! — bean🌱 (@beansprouut) January 14, 2021

Dude right!!! My brick could heat the North Pole. 😂 — Derrek (@JenovaXP) January 14, 2021