After suffering ‘bad karma’, ketchup thief buys new bottles for US restaurant

An anonymous thief, who stole a ketchup bottle from a diner recently, bought two bottles to replace it after saying that he had suffered a lot of bad karma after his transgression.

The incident took place at a restaurant in New Jersey. The owner was surprised to see the two ketchup bottles and a handwritten note which explained why they were being given. The note said that ever since the theft, the person had encountered a string of bad luck, including being involved in a car accident.

“I am as square as they come and this is the worst thing I’ve done. Well, a few hours [after] I did it, someone crashed into my car, and since then my karma, luck and life have been shit,” the ‘thief’ lamented the letter. The letter was signed: “an awful person”.

The person said that by giving two bottles it was hoped things would be restored to normal.

Sharing the photo of the bottles and the note on a Facebook group, the owner of the eatery, Maria DiLeo, wrote, “To the person that returned this. You are forgiven. Hope all goes better for you lesson learned.(sic)”



While none of the restaurant employees noticed the missing ketchup bottle, the restaurant manager said she was touched by the gesture and even said she would consider hiring the culprit.

“If you do something like that, you’re not an awful person. You’re an honest person,” she was quoted as saying in a Daily Mirror report.