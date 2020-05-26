Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
A Saudi hotel’s food menu that offers ‘Friday’ and ‘Foul metal’ is an internet sensation

Many Arabic speaking people came forward to explain what each of the dishes was, they wondered aloud how these terrible translations had been achieved.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2020 12:25:09 pm
translation fails, RIP English, translation errors, funny araboc english translation, arabic menu card funny translation, viral twitter thread, funny news, indian express The menu card from a hotel in Saudi Arabia is going viral online making people laugh. (Source: @vladadraws/ Twitter)

It may be easier than ever to translate from one language to another, but one hotel in Saudi Arabia has shown how it can still go horribly wrong. Offering items like ‘Friday’ and ‘Not a problem’ and ‘Foul metal’, a photo of the menu card is going viral and even inspired a game on social media.

Twitter user Vlada (@vladadraws) from Canada shared the photo of the menu online, hoping that someone could help with accurate translations for a friend who was living in the hotel.

Instead, the menu was shared widely on social media. Many Arabic speaking people came forward to explain what each of the dishes was, they wondered aloud how these terrible translations had been achieved. Some blamed Google Translate, while other said was a result of breaking the words before translating them. One person explained how some of the translations had gone wrong.

Many even shared recipes with the user and she was delighted. She also shared an accurate translation of the menu that she received from a person on Twitter.

There were plenty of reactions to the menu card on social media and many shared other cards from around the globe that had been terribly translated.

Indian users of social media had a similar experience earlier this month with a poor Hindi translation of dosa batter.

