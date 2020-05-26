A Saudi hotel’s food menu that offers ‘Friday’ and ‘Foul metal’ is an internet sensation

The menu card from a hotel in Saudi Arabia is going viral online making people laugh. (Source: @vladadraws/ Twitter) The menu card from a hotel in Saudi Arabia is going viral online making people laugh. (Source: @vladadraws/ Twitter)

It may be easier than ever to translate from one language to another, but one hotel in Saudi Arabia has shown how it can still go horribly wrong. Offering items like ‘Friday’ and ‘Not a problem’ and ‘Foul metal’, a photo of the menu card is going viral and even inspired a game on social media.

Twitter user Vlada (@vladadraws) from Canada shared the photo of the menu online, hoping that someone could help with accurate translations for a friend who was living in the hotel.

So my mother’s friend’s husband is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia and this is the order menu they gave him Do I have any Arabic speaking followers that can help make sense of this but also, tag yourself, I’m “Normal doubt” pic.twitter.com/MVemyCCON9 — Vlada ✨😈✨ (@vladadraws) May 24, 2020

Instead, the menu was shared widely on social media. Many Arabic speaking people came forward to explain what each of the dishes was, they wondered aloud how these terrible translations had been achieved. Some blamed Google Translate, while other said was a result of breaking the words before translating them. One person explained how some of the translations had gone wrong.

heres a gem:

“shakshooka” is a poached egg dish in a tomato sauce with a bunch of herbs

but “shak” means doubt

and “shookran” means thank you so you end up with a list says:

normal (poached) doubt

metal (scrambled) doubt

cheese doubt

hummus thank you — Bones_Art (@bones_and_muses) May 24, 2020

somehow in the process, “metal doubt” became metal suspicion, and “cheese doubt” becomes “she is suspicious of cheese” things like this remind me AI on its own is a lot further away from dominating the world than ppl think — Bones_Art (@bones_and_muses) May 24, 2020

Many even shared recipes with the user and she was delighted. She also shared an accurate translation of the menu that she received from a person on Twitter.

Here is the translation I’ve got! Big thank you to @ReeshOdd for helping out so quickly, and to everyone else who’s reached out! pic.twitter.com/BjKLKDHlqg — Vlada ✨😈✨ (@vladadraws) May 24, 2020

There were plenty of reactions to the menu card on social media and many shared other cards from around the globe that had been terribly translated.

This is the queen of all the middle eastern menu mistranslations. https://t.co/e2QCQTzmcG — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) May 25, 2020

I haven’t laughed this hard in a while. “She is suspicious of cheese” 😂 https://t.co/OsDQICHQxy — Taha Rafiq – طہ رفیق (@taha_rafiq) May 26, 2020

Lintel & jam, just part of a healthy breakfast… — Patrick Spencer (@oldskribler) May 25, 2020

Yes i would be “full problem” https://t.co/OESbC10VpY — Micah ♟ (@MicahJoy__) May 26, 2020

🎵 I don’t care if Monday’s blue

Tuesday’s grey and Wednesday too

Thursday, I don’t care about you

It’s pic.twitter.com/NFBj6O2jRn — Jesse (@wattyguro) May 24, 2020

This menu is the funniest thing I have seen today.. 🤣🤣🤣

Crying… https://t.co/fAHXHuV1mg — Claire Hopkin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@claireindubai) May 26, 2020

I shall keep this for anytime I need a laugh, can not stop laughing actually crying with laughter, cats fled in horror at racket i am making. — heather harvey (@HHbruichladdich) May 24, 2020

this + original image feels like looking between an empty crossword puzzle and its solution and its amazing — your AMIGO from ALA MHIGO | Sam (@mannerminded) May 24, 2020

I’d like Triple Problems with Crazy Family to go, please.” — Kenzan Akita (@ToolTrackers) May 25, 2020

I’d order the chicken dump truck with a small portion of She is suspicious of cheese — Robert – Lord Commander Of The Pacers (@PacerCommander) May 24, 2020

My fav is “ she is suspicious of cheese and Tuna is a problem” 😂 — Heather Gillingham (@HeatherDwGil) May 25, 2020

A place near me have some similar amazing dishes pic.twitter.com/5BLOuzp52J — wario43 (@wario43) May 24, 2020

Big Paul Is Dead energy (meatball = miit pol = Paul is dead) pic.twitter.com/pyG5x9f8aV — MJ (@toorsdenote) May 24, 2020

Indian users of social media had a similar experience earlier this month with a poor Hindi translation of dosa batter.

