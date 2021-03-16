‘Parenting at its best’: Bald eagle braves snow to keep her eggs warm

Pictures and videos, which were posted on the group’s Facebook page, is now widely shared on social media, winning hearts.

A wildlife camera set up in California captured the moment when a bald eagle braved heavy snow to keep her eggs warm.

The wildlife camera, set up by the Friends of Big Bear Valley group, captured the moment when a bald eagle named Jackie was covered in snow while tending to her eggs.

“With snow falling in Big Bear for most of today, Jackie hunkered down and did the vast majority of the egg-sitting, as she always does during bad weather. She of course is certain that she is the most capable to protect the eggs, so she sat and sat, napping and getting snow-covered in between occasionally shaking it all off,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look here:

According to the post, Bald eagles have over 7,000 feathers, which trap heat in the body. They also have heavy interlocking waterproof feathers. “It’s like Jackie has on 2 or 3 warm winter jackets,” the post further reads.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here: