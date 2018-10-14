Back or neck? This baffling photo has netizens divided

People are not sure what the photo is showing.

Who doesn’t love mulling over an optical illusion? Every time we come across a baffling photo, it leaves most of us scratching our heads. After the viral “beach or door” image that kept netizens busy debating which is the correct answer, this time the photo at the centre of a debate is black frizzy hair. But many are not sure if the photograph is of someone’s back or neck.

The baffling photo was shared on Twitter by rapper MartyMula (@LilMaarty) earlier this week and, ever since then, people are divided or unsure of what they are seeing. The photo in question shows a frizzy mane covering the skin — hard to say if it is the scalp or back. But while tweeting the picture, he said, “Why if I thought this was her neck”.

Take a look at the photo here:

Why tf I thought this was her neck pic.twitter.com/4gMnOlTegc — MartyMula (@LilMaarty) October 7, 2018

With over 70,000 likes and 32,000 retweets, at the time of writing, many claimed that their “head hurts” in a bid to decode what it actually is. “Lmao I seen a neck and damaged hair,” commented one user, while other argued, “Its the girl back. She sitting down but she has long hair. You have to really focus”. But many remain undecided and some said the longer they look at the picture, it confused them more!

Here’s what other users said:

Took me more than 10 minutes and I still saw a neck… https://t.co/p0x5MSB8LZ — Tumelo Mashiane (@toomellowmaSh) October 14, 2018

I know what it is but I still can’t see it 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WhVf4pzBMA — Cyprian.Kimutai (@cyprian_limo) October 10, 2018

I know what it is but I still can’t see it 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WhVf4pzBMA — Cyprian.Kimutai (@cyprian_limo) October 10, 2018

When your mind plays tricks on you.. https://t.co/7B6RHAm4WA — 🏁 (@StylezBoogiee) October 9, 2018

shit It took me 2 days to figure this out lmaaoooo https://t.co/mbhO2XbTS7 — mulatto power (@Mahmoudalsafi_) October 9, 2018

Broke: my neck, my back

Woke: my neck IS my back https://t.co/MkUMB04fnS — lasagna cigarette (@Bucket_Filler) October 8, 2018

Been staring for 5 minutes and if its not a neck Im stupid — Michael Arminas (@Michael_Arminas) October 7, 2018

If you didn’t say that I would’ve never seen it 😭😭 — CANDIE CHANÉL 👄 (@AMAZINGLYCANDIE) October 7, 2018

Lmao i seen a neck and damaged hair — Big Beany Buzzin (@FouMonkyBeany) October 7, 2018

My exact reaction. — Nkonye (@NdiNaija) October 7, 2018

After reading your Tweet I can see it now pic.twitter.com/KrzrWoYUdL — Gutta Papi (@GuttaPapi) October 7, 2018

I literally went from “oh ok short hair” to “oh come thru long hair” lol — brandon (@RoyalLightness) October 7, 2018

Tf💀😹I still can’t figure it out — Kagoenhle_ (@Kago_Sopeng) October 7, 2018

What do you think it is — head or neck? Let us know in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd