Follow Us:
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Back or neck? This baffling photo has netizens divided

The photo in question shows a frizzy mane covering the skin -- hard to say if it is the scalp or back.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 14, 2018 4:12:17 pm

optical illusion, viral optical illusion, back or neck, hair optical illusion, viral news, indian express People are not sure what the photo is showing.

Related News

Who doesn’t love mulling over an optical illusion? Every time we come across a baffling photo, it leaves most of us scratching our heads. After the viral “beach or door” image that kept netizens busy debating which is the correct answer, this time the photo at the centre of a debate is black frizzy hair. But many are not sure if the photograph is of someone’s back or neck.

The baffling photo was shared on Twitter by rapper MartyMula (@LilMaarty) earlier this week and, ever since then, people are divided or unsure of what they are seeing. The photo in question shows a frizzy mane covering the skin — hard to say if it is the scalp or back. But while tweeting the picture, he said, “Why if I thought this was her neck”.

Take a look at the photo here:

With over 70,000 likes and 32,000 retweets, at the time of writing, many claimed that their “head hurts” in a bid to decode what it actually is. “Lmao I seen a neck and damaged hair,” commented one user, while other argued, “Its the girl back. She sitting down but she has long hair. You have to really focus”. But many remain undecided and some said the longer they look at the picture, it confused them more!

Here’s what other users said:

What do you think it is — head or neck? Let us know in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Watch Now
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
Buzzing Now
Advertisement