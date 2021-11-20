scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Baby X Æ A-XII joins Elon Musk for SpaceX Starship presentation, steals hearts online

The SpaceX CEO was giving update on Starship while speaking at National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM), when his son, too, was seen in the frame.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 1:10:49 pm
The 16-month-old boy's curiously grew seeing the presentation on screen and attempted to say something, when his father responded saying it's a "rocket".

Elon Musk’s youngest child, X Æ A-XII, has been ruling the internet since his birth, first because of his unique name and then for his sunny personality. Recently he, also joined his father in virtual business presentation and netizens can’t have enough of his cuteness.

The SpaceX CEO was giving update on Starship while speaking at National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM), when his son, too, was seen in the frame. Sitting on his father’s lap, the toddler was too excited to greet everyone on camera, making funny faces and even showing hand dances.

The 16-month-old boy’s curiosity grew seeing the presentation and he attempted to say something, when his father responded saying that it’s a “rocket”. While the baby couldn’t stop giggling, soon someone knocked on the door to take the baby away, much to his displeasure as viewers could hear him protesting.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Even though he appeared on screen for a short time, viewers enjoyed their little tryst with baby X, thanking Musk for bringing him along. While most could stop swooning over Baby X, while calling for Baby Dogecoin next, others thanked the Tesla CEO for bringing his child into a Zoom call and normalizing such work from home culture amid the pandemic.

