‘Heartbeaking’: Photo of baby turtle that died after eating 104 pieces of plastic goes viral

A photo of a dead baby turtle that died after it allegedly consumed over 100 pieces of plastic is going viral. Although rescuers tried to save it, the little turtle did not survive, and the picture of all the pieces of plastic extracted from it is prompting people to consider ways in which they can reduce their consumption.

Advertising

The baby turtle, which washed up on the Florida coast, was rescued by Whitney Crowder, a sea turtle rehabilitation coordinator for the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center. However, despite efforts, the turtle did not survive. The centre shared a photo of the deceased reptile along with the plastic waste it had ingested.

“Unfortunately, not every washback survives. 100% of our washbacks that didn’t make it had plastic in their intestinal tracts,” the group wrote on its Facebook page. “This is a sad reminder that we all need to do our part to keep our oceans plastic free,” the centre wrote in a Facebook post.

The post went viral and angered many online. People spoke of how there was little realisation about how articles like nylon and plastic clothing were fatal for marine life. People also discussed how recycling and reusing plastic can help preventing the pollution of oceans and seas.