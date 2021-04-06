Watch: Mother’s hilarious time-lapse video of bedtime with an infant son

The time-lapse video starts out with the mother sleeping. However, it not long before the infant decides it would rather have some playtime and starts pulling its mother’s hair for attention.

A woman’s time-lapse video showing what bedtime looks like with her infant son is being widely shared on social media and has struck a chord with many. User @sumala.cwong took to TikTok sharing the video after she decided to let the house’s security camera run while she slept with her baby by her side, capturing the struggle at night.

The time-lapse video starts out with the mother sleeping. However, it is not long before the infant decides it would rather have some playtime and starts pulling the mother’s hair for attention.

At one point in the footage, the baby, now tired, even manages to sleep on the mother’s face. However, the woman didn’t seem to mind.

Take a look at the video:

While many, who came across the video, suggested moving the infant to another bed, others simply suggested enjoying the time. Take a look at some of the videos here: