Thursday, September 17, 2020
Baby reacts to mother’s voice after hearing aids are turned on, video leaves netizens emotional

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 17, 2020 5:54:51 pm
baby hears first time reaction viral video, cute baby video, hearing aid viral video, child hears first timeSince being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral post.

A video of a baby responding to his mother’s voice after his hearing aids are turned on has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The 42-second clip was shared by the woman along with a caption that read, “My baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face.”

The clip, which has been viewed over 3 million times, shows the toddler sitting on a person’s lap when the mother calls out to him and says, “Mason, Hi. Can you hear me?” While the baby looks confused at first, it soon starts responding to the voice with a smile. Here, take  a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral post.

“As a hearing-impaired person who’s been wearing hearing aids for 25 years, I’m sooooo excited for him!!! There’s literally no better feeling in the world than to discover sounds you never knew existed!” read one of the many comments on the post.

