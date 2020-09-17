Baby reacts to mother’s voice after hearing aids are turned on, video leaves netizens emotional

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral post.

A video of a baby responding to his mother’s voice after his hearing aids are turned on has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The 42-second clip was shared by the woman along with a caption that read, “My baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face.”

The clip, which has been viewed over 3 million times, shows the toddler sitting on a person’s lap when the mother calls out to him and says, “Mason, Hi. Can you hear me?” While the baby looks confused at first, it soon starts responding to the voice with a smile. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

my baby got his hearing aids today. look at his face 🥺😭 pic.twitter.com/IwwdsQVrSN — finessa hudgins (@lil_lopeep) September 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the viral post.

“As a hearing-impaired person who’s been wearing hearing aids for 25 years, I’m sooooo excited for him!!! There’s literally no better feeling in the world than to discover sounds you never knew existed!” read one of the many comments on the post.

Omg omg omg omg!!! As a hearing impaired person who’s been wearing hearing aids for 25 years, I’m sooooo excited for him!!! There’s literally no better feeling in the world than to discover sounds you never knew existed! Awww this made my year!!! — LadyJoub, MOM.D.👩🏾‍🌾💬🍎 (@mjoub2020) September 17, 2020

Him mimicking her sounds at the beginning “Hi!” And then the excitement… pic.twitter.com/PaXMIGDJvM — Amaria Janelle (@TigerAJRay) September 16, 2020

his lil squeaks please 😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺 — 𝓽𝔀𝓲𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓻𝓹𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓭⁷ ❂ (@snaacklemore) September 16, 2020

I love it. Blessing to you and your family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/vpbFJMa9Mk — Chinedu Oji (@Chinedu_Oji) September 16, 2020

