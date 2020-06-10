scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Baby names website praised for unique display of support for Black Lives Matter movement

"Each of these names was somebody's baby," the site read, listing the names of black people who were killed by the use of force by police personnel.

New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2020 6:16:36 pm
baby names dot com, baby names blm statement, baby names say their names message, us police violence death, us anti racism protest, viral news, indian express Many said they were left in tears by the touching tribute hoping that the list doesn’t add more names. (BabyNames.com)

A popular baby names’ website poignant statement in honour of black people killed by excessive police violence has been praised widely. As part of the initiative to ‘say their names’ – which urges people to remember the names of victims of police violence –  BabyNames.com put all the names on its homepage.

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby,” said the message at the top of the list before listing the names of all those who were killed by the police.

The homepage of the site usually features rankings of names and photos of babies, but for this special display it was with a black background.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the tribute:

The website’s founder Jennifer Moss told HuffPost that she felt obliged as a mother and ally to make the statement.

“I saw the names listed on NPR, and they broke my heart. I knew then I wanted to include them in our company’s statement,” she said. “I am a parent, and it just came from my heart.”

