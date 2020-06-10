Baby names website praised for unique display of support for Black Lives Matter movement

Many said they were left in tears by the touching tribute hoping that the list doesn’t add more names. (BabyNames.com) Many said they were left in tears by the touching tribute hoping that the list doesn’t add more names. (BabyNames.com)

A popular baby names’ website poignant statement in honour of black people killed by excessive police violence has been praised widely. As part of the initiative to ‘say their names’ – which urges people to remember the names of victims of police violence – BabyNames.com put all the names on its homepage.

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby,” said the message at the top of the list before listing the names of all those who were killed by the police.

The homepage of the site usually features rankings of names and photos of babies, but for this special display it was with a black background.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the tribute:

The movement is real https://t.co/iTcda6HrAZ — David Berkowitz (@dberkowitz) June 9, 2020

Whoa. I’m so very not pregnant. Just want you to go to https://t.co/jcy5peRD1x and have a look and a cry. — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) June 9, 2020

Powerful stuff. All parents give deep and loving thought to their baby’s name. They never imagine seeing it on a tombstone or a headline about victims of police violence. They were all someone’s baby. https://t.co/cI6cWDZXeI — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 9, 2020

did not expect baby names dot com to do this pic.twitter.com/Ix9Z7GrWEB — Dianna “Minneapolis Goddamn” Anderson 🏳️‍🌈 (@diannaeanderson) June 9, 2020

Someone just told me to go to baby names dot com. I’m now fighting back tears. So so powerful. 💔💔💔https://t.co/yHeiMeWXOL — Jovita Moore (@JovitaMoore) June 9, 2020

And now Babynames dot com is out here making me cry…? Click if you haven’t. https://t.co/z8p7bvkrd3 — Rebecca Makkai (@rebeccamakkai) June 9, 2020

Honestly this is something NONE OF US should forget. These were real human people. Not just hashtags. REAL. PEOPLE. — Vitamin Steenz #BLM (@oheysteenz) June 9, 2020

BABY NAMES DOT COM is taking a larger stand than most people in Congress. pic.twitter.com/kUDNWrevqN — Kelly Bowes (@K_bowes) June 9, 2020

My heart. I could never imagine how it would feel to lose your child, let alone in such a horrific way. What a message @babynamesdotcom put out there. Thank you for sharing their names 😔 https://t.co/bELoDaHBvI — Flynn 🖤🖤🖤 #BLM (@_flynnflynn_) June 9, 2020

Whoever was in charge of this at @babynamesdotcom deserves awards. It’s a poignant, beautiful way for a brand to show support w/o feeling hollow/forced. Also centers the message, not the brand; instead of a long-winded statement from BN, it lets the names speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/HRnEV32e6W — Leigh Kunkel (@saltandbitters) June 9, 2020

as a corporate statement goes… i think i am impressed? also, 😭💔 https://t.co/HDpgLjBDzx — Renee (@_doreneemi) June 10, 2020

if even babynames dot com is standing with blm, what are other brands even doing https://t.co/ykOuCE3SdJ — Bea 🌈 (@beablegaspi) June 9, 2020

Love that no one would care if they did this or not but they still did it, meanwhile some of these celebrities out here doing *nothing* https://t.co/OudCoNj6Uf — Kayla Crosby (@KaylaCrosby626) June 10, 2020

Wow! Brought tears to my eyes. https://t.co/V6zlqAlqHh — Demetria Irwin (@Love_Is_Dope) June 9, 2020

Damn, Baby Names, welcome to the Resistance. — NFC (@hillsemailsrver) June 9, 2020

I know you shouldn’t trust brands claiming to stand with the movement, but this particular message is chilling. No way anyone can glance over that — acab (@homowilliams) June 9, 2020

The website’s founder Jennifer Moss told HuffPost that she felt obliged as a mother and ally to make the statement.

“I saw the names listed on NPR, and they broke my heart. I knew then I wanted to include them in our company’s statement,” she said. “I am a parent, and it just came from my heart.”

