Baby koala mistakes dog for its mother and latches onto it, video goes viral

A resident of South Australia had sent his spaniel out of the house to do its business when he heard the dog barking loudly. The man discovered that a koala joey was clinging to the back of the dog after mistaking the spaniel to be its mother, and took a video of the incident.

In the video that’s going viral, the koala joey is seen holding onto the dog named Tony tightly. And though the koala tries to nestle in its fur, the confused dog keeps trying to shake it off.

The dog’s owner, identified as Henry, told media outlet 7News that it’s quite common to see koalas in the town, which is located roughly 16 kilometres from the city centre. However, he said he has never seen a joey cling to a dog before.

As the man continued to film the incident, the dog keeps trying to shake off the koala but fails. The man later posted a separate video of the joey climbing back up a nearby tree, presumably to return to its actual mother.

As the video went viral, many users raised concerns about the man’s handling of the incident. Many questioned if an animal rescue unit should have been notified and wondered if the joey was an orphan. Some also criticised the man for shooting the video for over two minutes instead of helping the baby koala and the dog.

Talking to The Advertiser, Henry said the dog had since recovered from the unusual encounter and said that “Tony was too old for these kinds of shenanigans”.