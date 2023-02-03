‘This is so precious’: Baby kisses his mother’s photo who was in hospital for a few days

Babies are most attached to their mothers and can’t bear being separated from them. In a heart-warming video that may leave you teary-eyed, a baby was shown a photo of his mother, who was in hospital for a few days, and he started kissing the photo.

A clip of the heartening moment was shared on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent four days ago and it has received more than 62,000 views. The baby’s mother was in hospital for a few days with kidney stones. The baby was handed his mother’s ID card and he recognised her at once.

He tried to touch his mother’s face in the photo and then planted a few kisses on the card. “His mama was in the hospital for a few days with kidney stones and he found a picture of her while she was still away,” says the caption of the video. The clip was originally posted on the mother’s Instagram account brittstermarie. The woman named Brittany Goodliffe wrote, “My boy being away from him for days at a time is the hardest thing ever! Can’t wait to give him the biggest hug ever and a million kisses!”

Watch the video below:

“Ohhhh my God, my heart just melted. Sweetest thing,” commented a user. “This is so precious! Beautiful Baby Boy! Get well soon Mom!” said another. “Oh how sweet is this?, hope they are reunited now and having big cuddles,” wrote a third.