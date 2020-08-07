Netizens identify with video of gorilla’s refusal to play with young one

Little Gus trying to play with his father while he seems too tired, has struck a chord with many parents online. (Fort Worth Zoo/ Facebook) Little Gus trying to play with his father while he seems too tired, has struck a chord with many parents online. (Fort Worth Zoo/ Facebook)

A video of a young gorilla trying to get its father to play with him has netizens in splits, with many saying they identify with the adult that refuses to move.

The Fort Worth Zoo in Texas recently shared a video of their youngest gorilla Augustus, popularly known as ‘Gus’, trying to get the attention of his father Elmo. The four-year-old primate is seen throwing hay and trying to get the adult to engage with him. However, Elmo stays seated and seemingly refusing to engage in any way.

Watch the video here:

Many netizens who are parents commented on the video saying they found it “totally relatable”. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

Born to parents — Gracie and Elmo, Gus was zoo’s first-ever born Western lowland gorilla in its 107-year history. This isn’t even the first video of Gus that has been widely shared on social media.

According to the zoo’s website, “Western lowland gorillas are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to hunting and disease. Gorillas also have an alarmingly low reproductive rate (at an observed rate of 3 percent population increase), so even if there was a drastic decline in hunting and disease, it could take at least 75 years for population recovery to occur in optimistic scenarios.”

