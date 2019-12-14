‘This is mood’: Baby girl’s grumpy expression during newborn photoshoot goes viral

Three-week-old Luna Musa from Ohio has charmed the internet with her adorably look, frowning on camera in every one of her newborn baby shots. (Source: Justine Tuhy Photography) Three-week-old Luna Musa from Ohio has charmed the internet with her adorably look, frowning on camera in every one of her newborn baby shots. (Source: Justine Tuhy Photography)

Newborn photoshoots are known for inducing heartwarming reactions. However, one recent photoshoot of an infant is going viral not for the cheeky smiles but for her grumpy expressions. Clearly, the little one isn’t a fan of cameras. Nonetheless, her adorable photoshoot has created a huge buzz online.

Three-week-old Luna Musa from Ohio has charmed the internet with her adorable look, frowning on camera in every one of her baby stills. “She wasn’t impressed with this whole newborn photo session thing so she wanted to be awake and watch my every move!” photographer Justine Tuhy wrote on Instagram while sharing one of the images of Luna swaddled in a dark green blanket donning matching hairband.

“Mom and Dad both said she came out with this same face! I just love it!” Tuhy wrote, sharing a selection of hilariously upset photos of baby Luna.

“These might just be the best baby facial expressions I have ever captured!” the renowned photographer, who often does newborn photoshoot wrote online.

Her dad, Christian Musa told Yahoo News that she has been mean-mugging since day one. “She’s either mean-mugging non-stop, or just unimpressed,” Musa said about his newborn daughter affectionately.

“I used to do a mean-mug [face] in my office as a joke with my colleagues. Now, instead of having that weird face, I just have my phone with a photo of Luna on it,” the dad said about his daughter’s viral images.

“She was actually pretty content throughout the whole session,” the Ohio-based photographer told TODAY. “She was asleep for about the first set-up, and then after that she was wide awake. She was completely content, didn’t cry at all, she just kept giving me those hysterical faces,” she added.

The infant’s scowling face is going viral leaving many in splits online.

