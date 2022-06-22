Watch: Baby eats funnel cake for first time, breaks into little dance

There is rarely anything that brings one more joy than a good dessert. A small video that captures a baby’s reaction to eating a funnel cake perfectly captures this sentiment.

The undated video, which is being widely circulated online, shows a baby sitting in a stroller as a man feeds her some funnel cake. In a moment, the child is seen breaking into a surprised smile and doing a delightful dance after the first bite of the dessert. The woman recording the video can be heard laughing at the child’s wholesome reaction.

This 36-second video was originally posted on TikTok by a user who goes by the handle @daniellelawson2. Soon it began circulating across social media platforms through different accounts.

That funnel cake changed her life 😂 pic.twitter.com/NWXTXloui3 — Hood Comedy (@HoodComedyEnt) June 21, 2022

On Twitter, it was reproduced by a popular Twitter page Hood Comedy (@HoodComedyEnt) on June 21, 2022. In less than a day, the video got 1.2 million views and over 96,000 likes.

baby got stuck for a sec 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y6JVwDtev1 — KD (@queer_of_sheba) June 22, 2022

What is it that makes ppl dance when we eat good food 😂😂😂 — So Hollywood (@Simply_Keen) June 21, 2022

This was such a wholesome moment pic.twitter.com/zovvYAbpvj — anti-empath (@jstaskme2) June 22, 2022

That baby looked like what kinda sorcery is this and why am I just now finding out this exists? — Rick (@Rickdaruler773) June 21, 2022

It’s just something about hot…bread. in every form tbh pic.twitter.com/PsCrxnC7yf — blk daria 🐞 (@titibugg) June 21, 2022

Her taste buds once that flavor kicked in😂..i still do that same lil dance too😭 pic.twitter.com/w3WeglwJKo — MH_Br33zy (@MH_Fasa6) June 22, 2022

I’ve had 50 funnel cakes in my life and this is my reaction every single time I eat one lol — Nyesha (@N_y_e_s_h_a) June 21, 2022

😂🤣😂 That’s how I feel about funnel cake & other sweets too!!😂🤣😂 Too cute!!! https://t.co/nAswpeKzhy — BravoBrooke1😜🍀🌟 (@BrookeRichard2) June 22, 2022

This brought me so much joy!❤ https://t.co/bctFx2KqZv — 👑😷 Karen’s Uterus Not Urs (@CapiLady) June 22, 2022

Earlier in January 2020, a video of a nine-month-old girl trying ice cream for the first time went viral. In the video, the toddler is first seen surprised by the ice cream’s coldness but then she grabs it with both her hands and devours the treat.