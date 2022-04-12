‘Adorable’: Baby dusky pademelon peeks out of mother’s pouch. Watch video

A zoo in England welcomed a baby dusky pademelon and the news has spread cheers online. After spending months in the mother pademelon’s pouch, the “miniature kangaroo” peeked out and officials at Chester Zoo managed to capture the exact moment.

The adorable video shared on Twitter has delighted netizens. “WAIT FOR IT…Meet the new ‘miniature kangaroo’ here at the zoo! After months in mum’s pouch, here’s the amazing moment the TINY dusky pademelon joey finally took a peek outside,” read the caption of the tweet by Chester Zoo.

In the clip, the baby dusky pademelon is seen popping out of its mother’s pouch, looking around, and licking its hands. It also turns its head sidewise simultaneously with its mother. The mother offers it a shoot of a plant and it attempts to bite it. The baby dusky pademelon is seen sitting comfortably inside the pouch with its head out as the mother moves around.

WAIT FOR IT… 👀 Meet the new 'miniature kangaroo' here at the zoo! 🦘 After months in mum's pouch, here's the amazing moment the TINY dusky pademelon joey finally took a peek outside 🤩#chesterzoo pic.twitter.com/D5e7o7CDht — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) April 7, 2022

The actions of the “miniature kangaroo” have captured hearts online. “A bit of joy in your day – Pademelon is just so cute,” commented a user.

As per the Chester Zoo website, the dusky pademelon is a species with similarities to the kangaroo. As it grows only around two feet tall, the animal got the nickname “miniature kangaroo”. They are born after 30 days of successful mating with the size of a “jelly bean”. They stay inside the mother’s pouch for almost six months and grow inside.

They are also spotted in the forests of New Guinea and small islands in Indonesia. Owing to trapping, hunting, and deforestation, their population has declined by 30 per cent in the last two decades. The species has been listed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).