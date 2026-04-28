How 2 paramedics used a shoelace to deliver a baby 30,000 ft over Oregon seconds before landing

A routine flight turned extraordinary when a woman delivered her baby mid-air just moments before landing in Oregon. A passenger aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta gave birth to a baby girl weighing 5.5 pounds shortly before the aircraft touched down at Portland International Airport on Friday night. With no proper medical kit on hand, two paramedics who happened to be on board stepped in, improvising with whatever they could find, including blankets from fellow passengers and a shoelace to tie the umbilical cord.

The newborn, named Brielle Renee Blair, arrived about two weeks earlier than expected. Her mother, Ashley Blair from Tennessee, had been travelling to Oregon to be with her own mother for the delivery but went into labour roughly 30 minutes before landing.

According to The Associated Press, one of the paramedics, Tina Fritz, said she and her colleague Kaarin Powell had just returned from a vacation in the Dominican Republic. They were initially assisting a nurse with another passenger when a flight attendant requested their help with Blair.

It quickly became clear she was in active labour, with contractions close together. On a packed flight carrying 153 passengers — soon to be one more — they cleared space around her seat to prepare for the delivery.

Without an obstetrical kit, the paramedics had to think on their feet — blankets were collected from passengers, and a shoelace was used to tie the umbilical cord. Powell even removed one of her own shoelaces to use as a tourniquet for starting an IV.

Passenger gives birth on board Portland-bound Delta flight 30 minutes before landing https://t.co/8lFkpScRP3 pic.twitter.com/lxE7py1HMI — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2026

At the same time, flight attendants urged the paramedics to take their seats as the plane was about to land. “We’re like, ‘No! No!’” Fritz said. Blair pushed three times, and the baby was delivered swiftly. Powell cut the cord and held the baby when both paramedics finally took their seats just as the plane’s wheels touched the runway.

Once the aircraft taxied to the gate, the baby was handed back to Blair, and the moment turned celebratory, with passengers capturing photos of the remarkable event. Emergency responders from Portland Airport Fire and Rescue later confirmed that both mother and child were in good health and were taken to a nearby hospital for observation, according to a statement shared with The Associated Press by Port of Portland spokesperson Molly Prescott.

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Delta, in its statement, said a doctor and two nurses had assisted, although Fritz told The Associated Press there was no doctor present and the only nurse on board was attending to another passenger. The airline has not yet clarified the discrepancy.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the crew and medical volunteers on board who stepped in to provide care to a customer onboard prior to landing in Portland. The health and safety of our customers is always our top priority, and we wish the new family all the best,” Delta said.

Blair has not publicly responded to media requests, but Fritz said they have stayed in touch since the birth. “I feel like we’re friends now forever,” she added.

Disclaimer: This account of a mid-air birth is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice or a guide for emergency procedures. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for pregnancy-related concerns and professional medical guidance.