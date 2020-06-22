Video of baby alligators vs giant stork is a battle the internet is hooked on to

Many on social media thought the alligators, despite being vulnerable to the stork, put up a brave fight. (Picture credit: Instagram/gatorland_orlando ) Many on social media thought the alligators, despite being vulnerable to the stork, put up a brave fight. (Picture credit: Instagram/gatorland_orlando )

A video of a playful tussle between a couple of baby alligators and a stork is being widely shared on the internet after it was shared by a wildlife park.

Gatorland, a wildlife park in Florida, shared a video on their Instagram page in which a couple of alligators are seen taking on a wood stork that is thrice their size.

“Don’t freak out, all the animals are fine, just a lesson regarding nature. Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork. That clicking sound you hear is his beak,” said the post.

The video starts with one of the alligators climbing on to a wooden platform, in an attempt to bite the stork. However, the bird reacts almost immediately, snapping its beak at the alligators and forcing a hasty retreat.

As the bird follows them into the water, another baby alligator takes a bite at the bird. The stork once again snaps its beak, this time striking the animal. The video ends with the alligator retracting going into the water.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video thought that the alligators put up a brave fight despite the stork’s size. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd