Baby abandoned in -20 degrees in Siberia survives

A newborn baby abandoned in a cardboard box near the Siberian city of Novosibirsk is doing well, officials have said.

The BCC reported five teenagers found the baby near the Sosnovka village outside Novosibirsk last week. The baby girl, who was left in the freezing weather, was rushed to hospital by one of the teenagers’ parents, the report added. When the doctors examined the baby they found her to be healthy. Initially, the doctors had expected the baby to be ill and inflicted with frostbites but when they warmed the baby’s body it turned pink.

“The child’s condition is satisfactory: she eats well and sleeps well. We determined the age of the girl at the time of admission, she was about three days old,” Natalya Veka, the chief physician of the Geraskov Children’s Hospital, said in a statement released by the Ministry of Health of the Novosibirsk Region. “Now, respectively, about six days. Judging by the condition of the umbilical cord and the way it was processed, it was most likely a home birth,” Veka added.

Glad baby is doing well! I hope they find the evil person who did this. https://t.co/5Gh3cYH1Ob — Jennifer Dowdall (@irishmammy86) January 12, 2022

What a heartbreaking event that thankfully was turned around in a positive way. Perhaps fate played a part in the teenagers going for a walk in such frigid temps. Their discovery led to a joyous outcome. Hope baby gets stronger & stronger. Bless all who helped in saving her. — mary french (@ukgirlinsf) January 12, 2022

Legend says that when the baby was found he had thrown his closes off and was screaming “Common Siberia, is that all you got?!”…but in Russian. — Cogito Ergo Disputo (@Disputatore) January 12, 2022

A miracle she was found, may she have a life of joy and peace — Hamid Lakkis (@lakkis9619) January 12, 2022

The police have started a criminal investigation under the charge of attempted murder of a minor against the person who abandoned the baby and are looking for her relatives. The couple that brought the baby to the hospital has expressed a wish to adopt the girl child. But they have to wait to see if any of the baby’s relatives turn up.