scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Baby abandoned in -20 degrees in Siberia survives

Doctors have said the baby is just a few days old and was born in a home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 13, 2022 6:27:34 pm
Baby survives -20 degree Celsius, Baby girl who was abandoned in Siberia is doing fine, Good News, Indian ExpressInitially, the doctors had expected the baby to be ill and inflicted with frostbites but when they warmed the baby’s body it turned pink. (Source: BBC/Instagram)

A newborn baby abandoned in a cardboard box near the Siberian city of Novosibirsk is doing well, officials have said.

The BCC reported five teenagers found the baby near the Sosnovka village outside Novosibirsk last week. The baby girl, who was left in the freezing weather, was rushed to hospital by one of the teenagers’ parents, the report added. When the doctors examined the baby they found her to be healthy. Initially, the doctors had expected the baby to be ill and inflicted with frostbites but when they warmed the baby’s body it turned pink.

“The child’s condition is satisfactory: she eats well and sleeps well. We determined the age of the girl at the time of admission, she was about three days old,” Natalya Veka, the chief physician of the Geraskov Children’s Hospital, said in a statement released by the Ministry of Health of the Novosibirsk Region. “Now, respectively, about six days. Judging by the condition of the umbilical cord and the way it was processed, it was most likely a home birth,” Veka added.

 

The police have started a criminal investigation under the charge of attempted murder of a minor against the person who abandoned the baby and are looking for her relatives. The couple that brought the baby to the hospital has expressed a wish to adopt the girl child. But they have to wait to see if any of the baby’s relatives turn up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement