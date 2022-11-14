Watch: Baboons interrupt vacation by invading holiday villa in South Africa

Imagine that you are all set up to have a relaxing vacation with your friends. But your plans are interrupted by a group of baboons invading the holiday villa that you rented for the vacation.

Something similar happened with a Twitter user named Zoe Williams whose vacation in South Africa was put on a small pause when a group of baboons entered their property and started scrounging the place for food.

In a now-viral tweet, Williams wrote, “Baboons just came inside our house, ate our avodacos we were making for breakfast and drank our Hennessy ”.

She then shared a video that showed a baboon, carrying its baby, raiding the kitchen, and opening packets of chips and other snacks.

It finished an entire glass and almost left with the empty glass 😢 pic.twitter.com/vYseJqyKyO — Zoe 💍 (@MsWilliamsss) November 12, 2022

—

Reminds me of the time we went on holiday and left the windows in our cabin open, these things got in, ate the food I had left for the kids to eat when we came back, the fruits and they took a whole large bottle of honey with them. That time honey is so expensive😭😂😂 — GROOVING VIRGO (@KopoMMolula) November 12, 2022

If you’ve been or are a student at NMU, you’ll understand this trauma. On my first day at res, I forgot to close the windows while attending a lecture. Monkey came in and ate my roommates groceries and peed on my bed 😭. https://t.co/yIJfLSq23r — Thato Moshoeshoe (@T_Moshoeshoe) November 13, 2022

A monkey came to our table on the patio and took our château gateaux cake in Zimbali, I havent healed😩😩😩 — SPKSPERSON SA HAMMANSKRAAL (@PuleSebola) November 12, 2022

They drank the what?? pic.twitter.com/64LFTRXUdv — BLVCK OPTIMUS (@flaveeno) November 12, 2022

“Hi my name is baboon and this is my first drink of the day” 😂😂😂😂😂 — Sanele Buthelezi (@Sanzarino) November 12, 2022

Those Zimbali ninjas have good taste. I tell u pic.twitter.com/W6vpvNkC1r — pabloMontoya (@pablowamasester) November 12, 2022

I see the avo eating, but drinking the Henny is straight up disrespectful. 🤣🤣 — Chip off the old block (@IfMyNameWasChip) November 12, 2022

These tweets soon gathered thousands of likes and retweets. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Knew immediately this was South Africa…Baboons are next level there.”

People also shared their own unexpected encounters with monkeys and baboons. A Twitter user recalled, “If you’ve been or are a student at NMU, you’ll understand this trauma. On my first day at res, I forgot to close the windows while attending a lecture. Monkey came in and ate my roommates groceries and peed on my bed .”

Advertisement

Baboons are not the only animals that invade human homes to seek food. In June, an elephant in Thailand punched a hole in a house to get food. A video that showed the elephant breaking into the kitchen and then rummaging through the drawers before shoving a bag of rice in its mouth went viral.