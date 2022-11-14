scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Watch: Baboons interrupt vacation by invading holiday villa in South Africa

Baboons are native to southern areas of Africa.

Baboons invade luxury holiday villa, baboons enter holiday villa in south africa, viral video baboons, viral tweets, baboons look for food in holiday Airbnb, indian express

Imagine that you are all set up to have a relaxing vacation with your friends. But your plans are interrupted by a group of baboons invading the holiday villa that you rented for the vacation.

Something similar happened with a Twitter user named Zoe Williams whose vacation in South Africa was put on a small pause when a group of baboons entered their property and started scrounging the place for food.

ALSO READ |Watch: Lion cub being groomed by baboon compared to ‘Simba and Rafiki’ on social media

In a now-viral tweet, Williams wrote, “Baboons just came inside our house, ate our avodacos we were making for breakfast and drank our Hennessy ”.

She then shared a video that showed a baboon, carrying its baby, raiding the kitchen, and opening packets of chips and other snacks.

These tweets soon gathered thousands of likes and retweets. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Knew immediately this was South Africa…Baboons are next level there.”

People also shared their own unexpected encounters with monkeys and baboons. A Twitter user recalled, “If you’ve been or are a student at NMU, you’ll understand this trauma. On my first day at res, I forgot to close the windows while attending a lecture. Monkey came in and ate my roommates groceries and peed on my bed .”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
Advertisement

Baboons are not the only animals that invade human homes to seek food. In June, an elephant in Thailand punched a hole in a house to get food. A video that showed the elephant breaking into the kitchen and then rummaging through the drawers before shoving a bag of rice in its mouth went viral.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:19:36 pm
Next Story

Man kills girlfriend, chops body into pieces and dumps them at various places in Delhi

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement