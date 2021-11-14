Babar Azam receives heartfelt letter from young fan, he replies to ‘kind letter’ by ‘future captain’

The Pakistan cricket team displayed an impressive performance at the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai. Their exit in the semi-finals left fans back home heartbroken. But a letter from a young fan saying that he is “very proud” moved all, including skipper Babar Azam.

The letter shared by journalist Alina Shigri on Twitter, showed a handwritten note from an eight-year-old boy identified as Mohammad Haroon Suria. “Well played everyone, nice batting, bowling,” he wrote adding he loves Azam, whose jersey number — 56 — can be seen written atop the page.

Encapsulating the emotional rollercoaster that all Pakistani fans felt while watching the intense semi-final against Australia, the little boy said he thought his country would win, “then in the middle I was nervous”.

“I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go to the finals and win,” he wrote concluding the message for the team. The boy, in the second part had a special request to his hero, asking for autographs from all the player and expressed his deep love and admiration for Azam. He ended the letter by saying that whether the team wins or loses, “we still love you”.

“From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258,” Shigri wrote online sharing an image of the letter.

From a future captain to current captain @babarazam258 I hope Babar Azam sends this 8-year old all the signatures 😍@TheRealPCB @TheRealPCBMedia pic.twitter.com/jwociYh3Kb — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) November 13, 2021

The adorable letter not only touched many fans in the country but also reached the skipper himself.

The skipper had a heartfelt respond for the little fan and thanked the child for the “kind letter”. In a reply, the captain said: “I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork.”

Azam also promised to send in all the signatures to the little fan but sweetly added, “I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain.”

Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam, Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hardwork. You will get your autographs but I cant wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain. 🙌 https://t.co/FbalPUeBnC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2021

Many took to Twitter to thank Azam for his kind gesture and loved the sweet conversation between the two.