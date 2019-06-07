BA passenger forced to travel on seat covered in dried vomit

A British Airways (BA) business class passenger was left feeling ‘disgusted’ when he had to travel in a 10-hour flight on a seat plastered in vomit. Dave Gildea, vice-president of a software company in San Francisco was travelling from London to Seattle when he reportedly upgraded to business class at Heathrow Airport. However, instead of having a comfortable experience, he was dismayed to see vomit all around his designated seat.

The 38-year-old man said when he pulled down his seat’s footstall, he discovered it was covered in dried sick from a previous flight. While talking about the ordeal to The Sun, he said that the walls behind his seat as well as the floor were equally dirty.

Gildea further claimed that upon alerting the flight attendants about the situation, he wasn’t offered any alternate seat nor an apology. Instead, at his request, the crew member gave Gildea a blanket to cover the dried vomit so he could put his feet up and sleep.

After reaching his destination, he wrote to the airline via Twitter to lodge a complaint. As the complaint didn’t elicit any response, he shared the photo on Twitter to draw the company’s attention.

@British_Airways have DM’d you but haven’t gotten a response so will try here. This was my seat from London to Seattle yesterday, covered in dried in vomit, no offer to move seats, just insinuation from the attendant that I had done it even though it was dried in for days pic.twitter.com/i3iVvlsPdC — Dave Gildea (@thecloudranger) May 22, 2019

“Of course as I slept, I moved around on the blanket so I woke up with dried vomit on my feet. It was pretty disgusting. With the price I paid for the ticket, I was shocked,” he added.

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and many slammed the British carrier on the microblogging site.

Unbelievable!!! Typical BA don’t care won’t change!! I had similar experience flying return to Vegas, never again! — big mus (@bigmus8) June 6, 2019

I will never fly with BA I had a bad experience also, it’s a principle of this. — Julio Silva (@juliorsillva) June 6, 2019

Sympathy offered. I too had a terrible experience on a BA flight recently . They only respond to tweets . Good luck — Martin Fry (@ABCFRY) June 6, 2019

How disgusting but I can’t say I’m surprised. I flew @britishairways last year on business class in the upper deck. The steward was really sick – eyes streaming, coughing, sniffing and when he served my food he sneezed right into my tray without covering his mouth. I refused 1/2 — Leigh (@leigh_lou) June 6, 2019

Don’t @British_Airways train their staff with any customer service skills?–they sound rude,totally lacking in empathy,and as cold as ice!-you paid all that money for business class &are treated like crap.They should emulate the service on Emirates A380-superb care on economy! — keith edward rogers (@keither197) June 6, 2019

Seems like @British_Airways is vigorously vying for worst airline. Just compounding degrading service with poor response to complaints. #shame — R Jay (@RJWolfie) June 6, 2019

This is disgraceful @British_Airways and not the way to celebrate 100 years of service! I think at least 20,000 Avios is in order. This is not meeting the description of your online club world marketing – or is it? 🤮?? — James Miller (@jameskibwe) June 6, 2019

However, later BA issued an apology to him and said they are investigating the matter. “We pride ourselves on delivering a high standard of service and an enjoyable experience on board our flights, and we are sorry that on this occasion this fell short of our customers’ expectations,” BA told the Independent.