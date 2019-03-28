‘Holy Shmoly!’: British Airways plane flies to wrong destination, what follows next left people in splits

Toggle Menu
The error has led to some other hilarious online reactions, including an epic Twitter exchange between the Düsseldorf tourism board and its Edinburgh counterpart.

Ryanair trolling British Airways after the gaffe won the Internet.

A British Airways flight en route Düsseldorf in Germany ended up landing in Edinburgh, Scotland, leaving both the passengers and the crew stunned. In fact, the passengers realised that they had landed in the wrong city and country only when “welcome to Edinburgh” announcement was made.

While the mistaken landing of the flight number BA3271 took place due to submission of an incorrect flight plan, it was the awkward reaction of the flight attendant that provided some comic relief in the grave situation.

In a video, now going viral, the flight attendant could be heard beginning his  announcement saying, “Holy shmoly!”

And as the realisation about landing at the wrong city dawned on him, he repeatedly asks, “No one to Edinburgh? No one to Edinburgh?”

While people, as harried as they were, could be heard laughing in the background, the man, humbly, goes on to request: “Ok, please don’t take photos or videos.” By then, however, it was too late and the passengers had recorded the embarrassing ordeal.

It was further informed that the plane will be directly going to Düsseldorf. The crew also tendered its apology.

So far, it is not known what exactly went wrong that led to the mistaken landing of the plane.  According to BBC News, WDL Aviation ran the BA flight through a leasing deal. BA said it was working with WDL to find out why it filed the wrong flight plan. “We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually,” the airline company said in a statement.

The confusing state of affairs was carried further, from the plane to online. The London City Airport from where the plane originated, too, decided to be funny while relating what had happened.

Expectedly. the mistaken landing has led to a number of hilarious online reactions, including an epic Twitter exchange between the Düsseldorf tourism board and its Edinburgh counterpart.

“Where do you wanna go? #BA3271”, Visit Düsseldorf wrote on Twitter adding a poll. However, it backfired when 77 per cent of the 2,884 voters opted for Edinburgh.

Naturally, seeing Edinburgh win, the tourism handle of the Scottish city couldn’t help but promote their attractions online in its reply. But Düsseldorf was also not ready to lose and came back with some of their major attractions.

And the duel online continued for some time.

As this friendly banter continued online and people were intrigued to know if they can travel from one place to another, the Düsseldorf Airport and the air carrier responsible for the journey too got involved!

But it wasn’t any of the tourism boards or airports that won the battle. In fact, it was British Airways’ rival that stole the show with its jibe. Taking to Twitter, Ryanair trolled the British national carrier by posting a picture of the book, ‘Geography for dummies’!

The aircraft remained on the tarmac for two and a half hours before finally setting off for Germany. Though it wasn’t pleasant for the passengers, the series of event on Twitter has left everyone in splits.

