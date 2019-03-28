‘Holy Shmoly!’: British Airways plane flies to wrong destination, what follows next left people in splits

A British Airways flight en route Düsseldorf in Germany ended up landing in Edinburgh, Scotland, leaving both the passengers and the crew stunned. In fact, the passengers realised that they had landed in the wrong city and country only when “welcome to Edinburgh” announcement was made.

While the mistaken landing of the flight number BA3271 took place due to submission of an incorrect flight plan, it was the awkward reaction of the flight attendant that provided some comic relief in the grave situation.

In a video, now going viral, the flight attendant could be heard beginning his announcement saying, “Holy shmoly!”

And as the realisation about landing at the wrong city dawned on him, he repeatedly asks, “No one to Edinburgh? No one to Edinburgh?”

While people, as harried as they were, could be heard laughing in the background, the man, humbly, goes on to request: “Ok, please don’t take photos or videos.” By then, however, it was too late and the passengers had recorded the embarrassing ordeal.

It was further informed that the plane will be directly going to Düsseldorf. The crew also tendered its apology.

“Holy shmoly, no one to Edinburgh?”

Announcement captured on British Airways #BA3271 yesterday after the flight arrived in Edinburgh from London. Problem… flight was supposed to go to Dusseldorf. Appears the flight plan was filed incorrectly. BA is investigating. pic.twitter.com/tfsaJqMESt — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 26, 2019

So far, it is not known what exactly went wrong that led to the mistaken landing of the plane. According to BBC News, WDL Aviation ran the BA flight through a leasing deal. BA said it was working with WDL to find out why it filed the wrong flight plan. “We have apologised to customers for this interruption to their journey and will be contacting them all individually,” the airline company said in a statement.

The confusing state of affairs was carried further, from the plane to online. The London City Airport from where the plane originated, too, decided to be funny while relating what had happened.

As pleasant as Edinburgh is this time of year, we’re sorry that passengers travelling to Dusseldorf on BA3271, operated by WDL Aviation, initially landed in the Scottish capital, rather than their intended destination. This was due to an incorrect flight plan submitted by WDL. — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) March 25, 2019

Expectedly. the mistaken landing has led to a number of hilarious online reactions, including an epic Twitter exchange between the Düsseldorf tourism board and its Edinburgh counterpart.

“Where do you wanna go? #BA3271”, Visit Düsseldorf wrote on Twitter adding a poll. However, it backfired when 77 per cent of the 2,884 voters opted for Edinburgh.

Where do you wanna go? #BA3271 — Visit Duesseldorf (@VisitDusseldorf) March 25, 2019

Naturally, seeing Edinburgh win, the tourism handle of the Scottish city couldn’t help but promote their attractions online in its reply. But Düsseldorf was also not ready to lose and came back with some of their major attractions.

And the duel online continued for some time.

Who can help us? pic.twitter.com/O3pMSqZgqm — Visit Duesseldorf (@VisitDusseldorf) March 26, 2019

As this friendly banter continued online and people were intrigued to know if they can travel from one place to another, the Düsseldorf Airport and the air carrier responsible for the journey too got involved!

Of course there are direct flights between the beautiful cities of @Duesseldorf and @edinburgh. Operated by @eurowings nonstop to @EDI_Airport. And possibly there will come a new connection via @LondonCityAir someday…😉 — Düsseldorf Airport (@dusairport) March 26, 2019

But it wasn’t any of the tourism boards or airports that won the battle. In fact, it was British Airways’ rival that stole the show with its jibe. Taking to Twitter, Ryanair trolled the British national carrier by posting a picture of the book, ‘Geography for dummies’!

Hey @British_Airways, we have a present for you 👀 pic.twitter.com/m3K9ZNk0Ew — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 25, 2019

The aircraft remained on the tarmac for two and a half hours before finally setting off for Germany. Though it wasn’t pleasant for the passengers, the series of event on Twitter has left everyone in splits.