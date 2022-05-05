‘Ax the itch’: Elon Musk’s latest jibe at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Billionaire Elon Musk again took a dig at US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday. After Musk’s goofy poses at Met Gala 2022 grabbed attention online, a Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto raked up Cortez’s photograph from last year’s event.

Cortez had attended Met Gala 2021 wearing a white gown with “Tax the rich” written on it.

“I am imagining what would happen if you wore this dress to the gala for my own mental amusement,” wrote Nakamoto.

Musk, who has recently acquired Twitter, wrote, “Can only read one side. Looks like ‘ax the itch’?” Nakamoto replied, “Maybe a variant of the dress that said, “i literally paid 11 billion dollars in taxes.”

Can only read one side. Looks like “ax the itch”? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2022

maybe a variant of the dress that said "i literally paid 11 billion dollars in taxes" — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 3, 2022

Netizens were left amused with the exchange. “Funny. How many people believe that just taxing the wealthy people is going to solve the financial situation for everyone…! Sorry to say… It’s not that simple!” commented a user. “Yeah I’ve been wondering what the government did with Elon’s $11 billion tax payment,” wrote another.

If Elon wore that dress, that would’ve been the best thing ever! — aljosa (@aljosa6269) May 3, 2022

Cortez and Musk traded barbs last month after the Democratic representative tweeted about “some billionaire with an ego problem” without naming anyone. Musk responded to the tweet by saying, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”. Cortez retorted that she was talking about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Embroiled in a debate on social media over tax, the world’s richest person tweeted last year that he will pay $11 billion in taxes. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren had tweeted that he should stop “freeloading” off everyone else.