scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

‘Ax the itch’: Elon Musk’s latest jibe at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

After Musk's goofy poses at Met Gala 2022 grabbed attention online, a Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto raked up Cortez's photograph from last year’s event.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 2:05:23 pm
Elon Musk vs Cortez, Elon Musk tax, Cortez asks Musk to pay tax, Twitter, Met Gala, Elon Musk in Met Gala, Cortez in Met Gala. tax, indian expressNetizens were left amused with the exchange.

Billionaire Elon Musk again took a dig at US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday. After Musk’s goofy poses at Met Gala 2022 grabbed attention online, a Twitter user Shibetoshi Nakamoto raked up Cortez’s photograph from last year’s event.

Cortez had attended Met Gala 2021 wearing a white gown with “Tax the rich” written on it.

ALSO READ |Elon Musk responds to US Congresswoman Cortez’s dig, she says it was about Mark Zuckerberg

“I am imagining what would happen if you wore this dress to the gala for my own mental amusement,” wrote Nakamoto.

Musk, who has recently acquired Twitter, wrote, “Can only read one side. Looks like ‘ax the itch’?” Nakamoto replied, “Maybe a variant of the dress that said, “i literally paid 11 billion dollars in taxes.”

Netizens were left amused with the exchange. “Funny. How many people believe that just taxing the wealthy people is going to solve the financial situation for everyone…! Sorry to say… It’s not that simple!” commented a user. “Yeah I’ve been wondering what the government did with Elon’s $11 billion tax payment,” wrote another.

Cortez and Musk traded barbs last month after the Democratic representative tweeted about “some billionaire with an ego problem” without naming anyone. Musk responded to the tweet by saying, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”. Cortez retorted that she was talking about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Embroiled in a debate on social media over tax, the world’s richest person tweeted last year that he will pay $11 billion in taxes. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren had tweeted that he should stop “freeloading” off everyone else.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement