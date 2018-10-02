Researcher asks men and women things they do daily to avoid sexual assault; the list upsets many

The things women do as compared to men to prevent being sexually assaulted left many disturbed. (Source: Getty Images) The things women do as compared to men to prevent being sexually assaulted left many disturbed. (Source: Getty Images)

The worldwide #MeToo movement brought into focus the issue of sexual assault and harassment against women. Women all around the world opened up and spoke about the harassment they face on a daily basis. However, discussing the topic does not solve it. Even today, many women continue to be over cautious to prevent themselves from any sort of harassment.

When Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men and women what they did on a daily basis to avoid being ‘sexually assaulted’, the variation in responses were quite appalling. Taking to Twitter, author Jennifer Wright shared the result of the research. “Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men what they do on a daily basis to avoid being sexually assaulted. Then he asked women, ” she tweeted along with a picture of the answers given.

Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men what they do on a daily basis to avoid being sexually assaulted. Then he asked women. pic.twitter.com/GjniLR4iIZ — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) September 30, 2018

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet, which went viral with over 33,505 retweets and 57,300 likes at the time of writing. While may women related to the list, others shared their own personal ways of avoiding sexual assault.

As a woman, there are so many of these that I do almost automatically. We really have to be on our guard as a matter of course. https://t.co/pM2qUNoCWX — Samantha (@Afrinaturality) October 2, 2018

Disturbing at so many levels! https://t.co/wKTZeCKEgI — none of the above (@bhaktimalik) October 2, 2018

wow. ive done all these accept the elevator. another to add to the list. https://t.co/znhM58E3zD — frank (@yo_itsFrankie) October 2, 2018

Was just talking about this the other day… https://t.co/uKcFDbzU2f — Pina (@PDS17) October 2, 2018

This is terrifying but so true. I never realised how often I do all of these things until I read this. https://t.co/JCsJK48zmP — Lynne-spector Gadget (@weelin85) October 2, 2018

I actually read the list to see if I could get some new ideas on how to keep myself safe. Sadly, there’s nothing new to me on there. — Tammy TamTam (@where_is_tammy) September 30, 2018

