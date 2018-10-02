Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Researcher asks men and women things they do daily to avoid sexual assault; the list upsets many

When Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men and women what they did on a daily basis to avoid being 'sexually assaulted', the variation in responses were quite appalling. Taking to Twitter author Jennifer Wright shared the result of the research.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 8:08:48 pm
Jackson Katz, Jennifer Wright, researcher asked men what they do on a daily basis to avoid being sexually assaulted, sexual assault, metoo, The things women do as compared to men to prevent being sexually assaulted left many disturbed. (Source: Getty Images)
The worldwide #MeToo movement brought into focus the issue of sexual assault and harassment against women. Women all around the world opened up and spoke about the harassment they face on a daily basis. However, discussing the topic does not solve it. Even today, many women continue to be over cautious to prevent themselves from any sort of harassment.

When Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men and women what they did on a daily basis to avoid being ‘sexually assaulted’, the variation in responses were quite appalling. Taking to Twitter, author Jennifer Wright shared the result of the research. “Jackson Katz, a social researcher, asked men what they do on a daily basis to avoid being sexually assaulted. Then he asked women, ” she tweeted along with a picture of the answers given.

It did not take long for people to notice the tweet, which went viral with over 33,505 retweets and 57,300 likes at the time of writing. While may women related to the list, others shared their own personal ways of avoiding sexual assault.

