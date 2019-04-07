This Game of Thrones fan spots Avengers’ ‘Winter Soldier’ in series pilot episode

As Game of Thrones (GOT) fans gear up for the final season of the drama fantasy series, which releases on April 14, there are some who are busy re-watching the episodes to refresh their memory. In one such instance, a fan watching the pilot episode of the television series noticed something out of place and he was quick to share it with others.

In a short video tweeted by @kbiegel, an extra was spotted wearing jacket, jeans and boots in the scene when Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the role of Jaime Lannister in the series, walks around looking for his brother Tyrion in Winterfell.

“Watching the Game Of Thrones first episode and there a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots,” tweeted the user along with the clip.

Watching the Game Of Thrones first episode and there a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots pic.twitter.com/YAFTF4hnIN — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) April 3, 2019

While many were left quite amused with the extra’s attire, some observed that he resembled Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I mean when ‘Winter is Coming’ the Winter Soldier Must be there! Bucky Barnes the infinite time traveller,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

He’s Ser Levi of House Denim! — couldntcarebear (@couldntcarebear) April 3, 2019

spoiler for the big time travel twist — Ferris & his new Goodfellas book (@dxferris) April 3, 2019

Instead of being killed during the snap the winter soldier apparently went to a different dimension. — Monster king97 (@Monsterking97) April 3, 2019

Back when Game of Thrones directors were like ” Ehhh, how many people are gonna watch this show anyway?” — Lexor Clegane 🇬🇷 (@LexPnyc) April 3, 2019

Mind blown!!!! #thenorthremembers⁠ ⁠ Tony of the House Stark sent someone to avenge his family. And since winter is here, who else but the Winter Soldier, himself? #GOT⁠ ⁠ #WinterIsNow #WinterIsHere — Alaa (@AlaaAbdine) April 3, 2019

He was in winterfell that’s why he’s called as winter soldier 😂😂 — Mehul Mistry (@Mehul1102) April 3, 2019

That’s Bucky Barnes🤓 I missed it too😄 — Romeo Rajat (@RomeoRajat2) April 4, 2019

So that’s where he went when Thanos snapped his fingers! @Avengers — Wendy Collins (@wendyaveli) April 4, 2019