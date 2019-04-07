This Game of Thrones fan spots Avengers’ ‘Winter Soldier’ in series pilot episode

Toggle Menu
In a short video tweeted by @kbiegel, an extra was spotted wearing jacket, jeans and boots in the scene when Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays the role of Jaime Lannister in the series, walks around looking for his brother Tyrion in Winterfell. 

“I mean when ‘Winter is Coming’ the Winter Soldier Must be there! Bucky Barnes the infinite time traveller,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

As Game of Thrones (GOT) fans gear up for the final season of the drama fantasy series, which releases on April 14, there are some who are busy re-watching the episodes to refresh their memory.  In one such instance, a fan watching the pilot episode of the television series noticed something out of place and he was quick to share it with others.

“Watching the Game Of Thrones first episode and there a guy in the background with a straight up Patagonia jacket, blue jeans and boots,” tweeted the user along with the clip.

While many were left quite amused with the extra’s attire, some observed that he resembled Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I mean when ‘Winter is Coming’ the Winter Soldier Must be there! Bucky Barnes the infinite time traveller,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

