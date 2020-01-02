Avengers’ fan times new year countdown with Tony Stark’s snap, viral video impresses netizens

Iron Man’s finger snap in Avengers Endgame gets a happy twist. Iron Man’s finger snap in Avengers Endgame gets a happy twist.

While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were upset when the Avengers Endgame, the last of the Infinity Saga, concluded with Iron Man’s finger snap and thus ending his life, certain fans added a happier twist to the scene by lining it perfectly to start the new year.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt school students’ multilingual New Year wishes video goes viral

A video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, features the clock hitting midnight on January 1, 2020, timed exactly at Tony Stark’s “I am Iron Man” moment where he snaps his finger and brings everything back to normalcy while sacrificing his own life.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was originally posted on Instagram by user @ravi_ramgopal, was later shared on Facebook and soon went viral. While many lauded the creativity of the fan, others wrote that they wouldn’t want to watch Tony Stark die again.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd