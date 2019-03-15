Avengers: Endgame trailer leaves fans teary-eyed, but also inspires memes

Advertising

After a long wait, Marvel Studios finally dropped the second, and presumably the final full trailer for Avengers: Endgame. As expected fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe went into a frenzy. Avengers: Endgame has the old guard among the superheroes—Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, and Hawkeye—coming together to defend the world, and perhaps the universe. But the top question on everyone’s mind is: will this be for the last time?

Watch the trailer here:

Fans around the world were taken down memory lane and many said they were not ready to see their favourite characters die. The over two-minute trailer showed fans snippets from their beloved characters’ past and how their development over the years. Some said they didn’t want to see that.

this is the scene where clint will see his family disappear and i’m not ready #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/qHst6kDyEs — chris ͛ (@pottermcu) March 14, 2019

I’m not ready to say goodbye to tony, he means so much to me. He is and always will be the most iconic character in the mcu #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jAJyPU73BA — stella ︽✵︽ SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL (@tonysassb) March 14, 2019

Chris Evans has already said goodbye to the Steve Rogers aka Captain America character after filming ended and fans were highly emotional about the snippet that showed his character’s development. The trailer also seemed to capture his last moments of valour.

STEVE ROGERS HAS BEEN THROUGH TOO MUCH. THIS IS HIM FIGHTING FOR THE LAST TIME #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/O0KE8ifGSk — hannah (@lillseb) March 14, 2019

I can’t believe they actually showed Steve’s last moments in the trailer… #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/zurprKqHXx — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) March 14, 2019

"I KEEP TELLING EVERYBODY THEY SHOUD MOVE ON. SOME DO. BUT NO US" – STEVE ROGERS WHILE THE MEMORY OF TOUCHING BUCKY ASHES APPEARS, MY STEVEBUCKY HEART CANT HANDLE IT 😭😭 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/d7FzD1pS6T — Rafs (@rafstoogeek) March 14, 2019

But there was excitement about plenty of things, like the fact that the character of Tony Stark was still alive, and the meeting between Thor and Captain Marvel.

EVERYONE STOP TONY IS ON EARTH AND IS ALIVE AND BREATHING PLS STAY THAT WAY UNTIL THE END OF THE MOVIE #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/rJDwfOddCS — f saw captain marvel x2 (@frostyIoki) March 14, 2019

Carol and Thor meeting for the first time knowing that they’re the stronger avengers#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/5h1rFzjdAm — 𝑱𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒆 ♡ (@gcldendays) March 14, 2019

THEM INTERACTING THIS IS GOING TO BE POWERFUL IM READY #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/XS5Ag171CB — ✨Maria SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL✨ (@quacksonqueen) March 14, 2019

Stan Lee left us in the real world but he will always live on in the Marvel universe & that makes me so happy #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/dmKqK5bU08 — WHATEVER IT TAKES (@Husnain_hun) March 14, 2019

There were also memes roasting Hawkeye’s new hairstyle and questions about why there were no glimpses of Thanos in the trailer this time. There are also zillions of fan theories doing the rounds on social media about which of your favourite characters might not survive. These memes might cheer you up:

Barber: What you want? “You seen that New Avengers 4 Trailer?” Barber: Say no more fam #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/9wARcvexKS — Aaron (@Aaroncabrera_) March 14, 2019

Thanos when Thor and Captain marvel run up on him while he’s farming#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/OoG93YpcYC — тαтα 🌪 (@blossomazzello) March 14, 2019