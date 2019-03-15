Avengers: Endgame trailer leaves fans teary-eyed, but also inspires memes

Toggle Menu
Avengers Endgame trailer: With zillions of conspiracy theories doing round on social media platforms, if you're upset your favourite character might not survive, these funny memes will cheer you up.

After a long wait, Marvel Studios finally dropped the second, and presumably the final full trailer for Avengers: Endgame. As expected fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe went into a frenzy. Avengers: Endgame has the old guard among the superheroes—Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Thor, Bruce Banner, Black Widow, and Hawkeye—coming together to defend the world, and perhaps the universe. But the top question on everyone’s mind is: will this be for the last time?

Fans around the world were taken down memory lane and many said they were not ready to see their favourite characters die. The over two-minute trailer showed fans snippets from their beloved characters’ past and how their development over the years. Some said they didn’t want to see that.

Chris Evans has already said goodbye to the Steve Rogers aka Captain America character after filming ended and fans were highly emotional about the snippet that showed his character’s development. The trailer also seemed to capture his last moments of valour.

But there was excitement about plenty of things, like the fact that the character of Tony Stark was still alive, and the meeting between Thor and Captain Marvel.

There were also memes roasting Hawkeye’s new hairstyle and questions about why there were no glimpses of Thanos in the trailer this time. There are also zillions of fan theories doing the rounds on social media about which of your favourite characters might not survive. These memes might cheer you up:

