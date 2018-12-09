Avengers Endgame Trailer: Marvel fans unhappy over Captain America’s missing beard

Marvel Studio recently released the first look of the last of the Avengers series. In the upcoming movie titled Avengers: Endgame, all superheroes are to come together and stop Thanos, who with his superpowers perished 50 per cent of the population. However, there is one thing in particular that has left many fans disgruntled — Captain America’s beard.

Yes, you read that right. While Captain America, played by Chris Evans in Avengers: Infinity War, supports a dashing beard in the previous movie, it seems to have vanished in the trailer of Endgame and clearly, fans are not very happy about it. Haven’t watched the trailer yet?

Watch it here:

“The cruelest casualty of Thanos’ snap is Captain America’s beard,” read one of the many tweets reacting to Captain America’s latest look. While most fans were not pleased with the new look, others came up with hilarious ways to express their disappointment.

Cap’s beard should have gotten LONGER. DAMMIT, THANOS TOOK EVERYTHING FROM US! — Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) December 7, 2018

I think the question we all want answered is what the hell happened to Cap’s beard pic.twitter.com/HPjLNPf54O — Dustin Sandoval (@DustinMSandoval) December 7, 2018

bring 👏 back 👏 cap’s 👏 beard 👏 — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) December 7, 2018

the cruelest casualty of Thanos’ snap is Captain America’s beard 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/X8kwdy20Cf — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 7, 2018