Avengers Endgame: Hong Kong man brutally beaten outside theatre for revealing film plot

After months of waiting, the much-anticipated movie Avengers: Endgame finally hit the screens and it did not disappoint Marvel fans. While many Avengers fans pre-booked tickets for the movie, there were others who were not so lucky. However, when a man revealed the plot of the movie while fans were queuing outside a theatre to watch it, they were not pleased.

According to a Daily Mail report, a man was brutally thrashed outside a movie theatre in Hong Kong when he spoiled the film plot for the fans.

Man beaten up for revealing Avenger: Endgame spoilers 😂 pic.twitter.com/VElGEPPZ1F — Jαωαdヾ♡ (@JawadOfficial0) April 27, 2019

A picture of the injured man sitting outside the cinema hall was circulated on several social media platforms, AsiaOne reported.

The incident has triggered several reactions online. “Apparently a guy in Hong Kong was beaten bloody for spoiling Endgame outside a movie theatre. Reminder that these are movies based on picture books about people in colorful costumes going POW! BAM! POP!” read one of the many tweets about the incident.

Before the release of the film, the Russo Brothers, who directed the film, tweeted an open letter to fans asking them not to ruin the film’s plot for others.