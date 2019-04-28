Avengers Endgame: Chinese fan hospitalised after crying uncontrollably

While Avengers fans all around the world were eagerly waiting for the Marvel film, the release of the movie created a lot more buzz than was expected. In India too the movie made a huge impact and managed to have a bigger opening than any Bollywood film in the country. However, many fans were left distraught after watching the movie (No spoilers).

According to Asia One, a Chinese fan cried so much during the Marvel movie that she began hyperventilating and had to be rushed to the hospital as she was experiencing breathing trouble.

The 21-year-old, who got emotional during the movie, was not able to control her tears and experienced chest pains, muscle spasms, and numbness in her hands and legs, the news website reported. On noting her condition, the woman was taken to the emergency room where she was given an oxygen mask to her calm her down and ease her pain. She was later discharged from the hospital.

Avengers Endgame, the movie which concludes the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had a headstart in China where it was released on April 24. Moreover, the movie is already the biggest worldwide box office opener having beaten its own prequel Avengers: Infinity War and had earned 644 million dollars until Friday.