Avengers Endgame actor Chris Evans crashes school reunion party

"Chris Evans attending his 20-year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans," a Twitter wrote while sharing a picture of the actor.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 37-year-old actor’s classmates from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School were left excited after the actor randomly showed up at Conrad’s Restaurant for the reunion.

After a successful run of Avengers Endgame, that cross the 2.19 billion dollar mark, actor Chris Evans seems to be taking a break from his busy schedule by crashing his 20-year high school reunion in Massachusetts, US. According to a Daily Mail report, the 37-year-old actor’s classmates from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School were left excited after the actor randomly showed up at Conrad’s Restaurant for the reunion.

“Everyone was pretty excited that he was there. Many people wanted to take pictures with him,” Donna Scott, Conrad’s manager who was tending bar during the event, told Boston.com. Evans sent in his RSVP last moment and according to Scott was having a great time. While many have been tight-lipped about the event, many pictures of the get-together have surfaced in social media and gone viral.

More pictures of the event were shared by a fan page of the actor — Everything Chris Evans.

Once viral, many fans praised the actor for being so “humble” and called him “national treasure”.

