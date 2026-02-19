Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train

The Swiss train left the tracks between the villages of Goppenstein and Hohtenn in the canton of Valais.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 10:16 AM IST
Avalanche in SwitzerlandThe viral video that recently emerged on social media shows the bone-chilling moment the avalanche struck (Image source: @CNN/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

A passenger train in Switzerland derailed in the southern part of the country on the morning of February 16, after an avalanche swept across the railway tracks, injuring five people.

The incident occurred at 7 am local time when a train operated by Bern–Lötschberg–Simplon (BLS) AG was travelling from Spiez to Brig. The train left the tracks between the villages of Goppenstein and Hohtenn in the canton of Valais, CNBC TV reported.

The viral video that recently emerged on social media shows the bone-chilling moment the avalanche struck. The video, recorded by a passenger onboard, captures the impact as snow crashes into the train, with frightened passengers heard screaming.

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN (@cnn) 

The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “Seems like we see more and more reports of avalanches lately I do realize it is winter but is it happening more frequently now due to climate change?” a user wrote. “Still people got more on time to their destination, compared to if they had taken Deutsche Bahn,” another user commented.

“I was in that BLS train, between Brig and Goppenstein, 2 days before it got detailed by an avalanche,” a third user reacted.

Also Read | Tragedy in the Alps: Viral video captures chilling moment massive avalanche strikes skiers in Italy

According to the report, there were 29 people on board at the time of the derailment. Valais Police confirmed that five passengers sustained injuries. One individual was airlifted to a hospital in Sion, while the remaining four were treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalised.

Authorities said the train derailed shortly after exiting the “Stockgalerie” tunnel. “According to initial findings, an avalanche may have crossed the tracks shortly before the train passed,” the police said in a statement. They added that authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident, as reported by the BBC.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Battle lines drawn for 37 Rajya Sabha seats in 10 states: What is at stake for NDA, INDIA bloc
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement