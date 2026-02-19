Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train

A passenger train in Switzerland derailed in the southern part of the country on the morning of February 16, after an avalanche swept across the railway tracks, injuring five people.

The incident occurred at 7 am local time when a train operated by Bern–Lötschberg–Simplon (BLS) AG was travelling from Spiez to Brig. The train left the tracks between the villages of Goppenstein and Hohtenn in the canton of Valais, CNBC TV reported.

The viral video that recently emerged on social media shows the bone-chilling moment the avalanche struck. The video, recorded by a passenger onboard, captures the impact as snow crashes into the train, with frightened passengers heard screaming.