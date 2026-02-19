Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train

A passenger train in Switzerland derailed in the southern part of the country on the morning of February 16, after an avalanche swept across the railway tracks, injuring five people.
The incident occurred at 7 am local time when a train operated by Bern–Lötschberg–Simplon (BLS) AG was travelling from Spiez to Brig. The train left the tracks between the villages of Goppenstein and Hohtenn in the canton of Valais, CNBC TV reported.
The viral video that recently emerged on social media shows the bone-chilling moment the avalanche struck. The video, recorded by a passenger onboard, captures the impact as snow crashes into the train, with frightened passengers heard screaming.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “Seems like we see more and more reports of avalanches lately I do realize it is winter but is it happening more frequently now due to climate change?” a user wrote. “Still people got more on time to their destination, compared to if they had taken Deutsche Bahn,” another user commented.
“I was in that BLS train, between Brig and Goppenstein, 2 days before it got detailed by an avalanche,” a third user reacted.
According to the report, there were 29 people on board at the time of the derailment. Valais Police confirmed that five passengers sustained injuries. One individual was airlifted to a hospital in Sion, while the remaining four were treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalised.
Authorities said the train derailed shortly after exiting the “Stockgalerie” tunnel. “According to initial findings, an avalanche may have crossed the tracks shortly before the train passed,” the police said in a statement. They added that authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident, as reported by the BBC.
Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has sparked concern after reports of his hospitalisation, prompting family members and close friends to rush to his side.