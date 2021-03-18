‘Take a chance on me’: Autistic boy’s letter to ‘future employer’ wins hearts online

Saying that he is "quick learner", the boy with autism asked employers to take a chance on him.

While the importance of cover letters when job-hunting is much debated now, a young high-schooler’s letter is reminding people how effective it can be. A 19-year-old student with autism wrote a heartfelt letter to his future employers, and it has moved thousands of people across social media sites.

Ryan Lowry from Leesburg, Virginia, is going viral for an open letter he posted on LinkedIn recently for his honest approach, and urging all to give him an opportunity. Highlighting that he has a “unique sense of humour” and is “good at math”, the young man expressed his desire to pursue his career in animations or IT industry.

“I realise that someone like you will have to take a chance on me,” he wrote in his handwritten letter. “I don’t learn like typical people do”, he said, adding that he is a “quick learner” and given proper support and training, he can excel at things.

“I promise that if you hire me and teach me, you’ll be glad that you did. I will show up every day, do what you tell me to do, and work really hard,” he promised.

The soon to be high-school graduate’s handwritten letter. (Source: Ryan Lowry/ LinkenIn) The soon to be high-school graduate’s handwritten letter. (Source: Ryan Lowry/ LinkenIn)

The letter quickly gained a lot of attention on the platform and even spread on other sites as well, with many reaching out to him and extending their support.

According to CNN, he currently works at a coffee shop called SimplyBe, but his employment will end once he graduates. So, he decided to send out the cover letter to potential employers.

Ryan’s father Rob Lowry told the news outlet that he has received multiple offers “but the one that stood out is Exceptional Minds, a three-year program designed to teach people with autism about animation”.

His parents are beyond proud and said their son’s letter has inspired many people who thought it was a courageous step. “One unintended consequence is that we hear from so many families that have similar circumstances to ours who are expressing their gratitude for Ryan’s courage to speak out and learn more,” he told People.

Not just people, his letter got people at LinkedIn talking as well. After there was a huge surge in connection on his profile, the platform blocked it for a while but quickly restored it. “We occasionally review profiles when there is sudden and overwhelming engagement for our members’ safety and security,” Catherine Fisher, a LinkedIn Career Expert told Today.

Talking about Lowry’s letter, Fisher added that they were so happy to see so many responses for potential employers. “Ryan is leading by example, he’s showcasing his unique skills, being authentic and asking his community for help,” Fisher said, adding, “We can’t wait to see when he updates his profile with a new job!”