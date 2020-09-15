scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Top news

Authorities hailed on social media after rescuing puppy from rubble

Deputies and members of the search and rescue team of Butte County Sheriff’s Office discovered the puppy while they were investigating properties at Berry Creek, which were ravaged by the wildfire.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 15, 2020 7:00:00 pm
California wildfire, puppy rescue, wildfire puppy rescue, puppy rescue images, god rescue images, Butte County Sheriff’s Office, California wildfire updates, Oregon wildfire, Trending news, Indian express newsPictures along with the post-show the officers tending to the rescued puppy, which they named, Trooper

Officers at the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in California were praised online after they rescued a puppy from a property that had been damaged by wildfire in California.

A Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and members of the search and rescue team found the puppy while investigating properties at Berry Creek, which were ravaged by a wildfire.

“Yesterday, as BCSO deputies and members of BCSO Search and Rescue were searching through properties impacted by the fire, they made an unexpected and welcomed discovery on a large property in Berry Creek, this adorable puppy.” The post read.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to the post, the rescued puppy was admitted to a veterinary centre after it was found to have sustained minor injuries. The puppy was even named Trooper by its rescuers.

Many who came across the post praised the officials. Take a look at some of the reactions here:


Wildfires in the state are estimated to have ravaged over 3 million acres, which is over 3 per cent of the state’s overall land.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 15: Latest News

Advertisement