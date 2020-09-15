Authorities hailed on social media after rescuing puppy from rubble

Pictures along with the post-show the officers tending to the rescued puppy, which they named, Trooper

Officers at the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in California were praised online after they rescued a puppy from a property that had been damaged by wildfire in California.

A Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and members of the search and rescue team found the puppy while investigating properties at Berry Creek, which were ravaged by a wildfire.

“Yesterday, as BCSO deputies and members of BCSO Search and Rescue were searching through properties impacted by the fire, they made an unexpected and welcomed discovery on a large property in Berry Creek, this adorable puppy.” The post read.

According to the post, the rescued puppy was admitted to a veterinary centre after it was found to have sustained minor injuries. The puppy was even named Trooper by its rescuers.

Many who came across the post praised the officials. Take a look at some of the reactions here:



Wildfires in the state are estimated to have ravaged over 3 million acres, which is over 3 per cent of the state’s overall land.

