scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Author sees person sitting next to him on a plane reading his book; asks Twitter what to do next

An author found himself sitting next to a passenger who was reading his book unaware of his identity. Here's his suspense-filled Twitter thread

American poet Joseph Fasano and his novel The Swallow of Lunettohe suspense-filled Twitter thread left netizens in a frenzy and they kept waiting for updates during his flight. (Source: Joseph Fasano @Joseph_Fasano_/Twitter)

Have you ever had an experience when you are reading a novel and the author is sitting right next to you? Author Joseph Fasano found out that the person sitting next to him had just started his book but was unaware that he was the author.

Fasano took to Twitter to share his excitement of finding a person reading his novel ‘The Swallow of Lunetto’. The suspense-filled Twitter thread left netizens in a frenzy and they kept waiting for updates during his flight. The American poet wrote about the awkwardness he felt and netizens suggested how to break the ice.

ALSO READ |T M Krishna shares heartwarming note he received from co-traveller

“The person next to me on this airplane is reading my novel. Should I say anything?” he captioned the photograph of the novel.

“I’m thinking of whispering, ‘Is it better than the last one?'” he wrote and added, “They just opened it to page 10 so this is going to be an interesting ride.”

He penned down his thought in the comments section and users waited with bated breath for the updates. “Definitely hasn’t recognized me. Although someone in the airport actually thought I was Milo Ventimiglia, so there’s that…” he added.

From autographing the book to checking whether they put the book down when meals arrive, a plethora of suggestions came up from curious users. A user commented, “Flip it to the back, assuming your picture is there. And then sign it.” Fasano responded, ” My picture is there but if you could see me right now with my dorky glasses and unshaven face, this person might think I’m lying.”

Another user wrote, “This is gripping social theater. You should ask them if they ever think they are a character in a novel, and how in the novel you both are in, you wish you were the author of the novel they are reading…” A third user wrote, “Wait until the go to the bathroom and autograph it.”

The “meal test” suggestion impressed Fasano. “You watch them read it. They’ve just started it so you can quietly suffer through every sigh, sleepy moment—or conversely every moment they seem gripped by it. Do they put it down to eat, or do they eat holding it in the other hand. You suffer. That’s the story now. For hours,” read the comment.

Finally, ending the suspense, Fasano shared the photograph of the autographed book. “UPDATE: I asked them if they’re traveling for work or fun and they said ‘just a little trip to see family,’ and looked directly at me for a moment and…we’re still her,” he wrote.

Also Read
Drone vs crocodile video
‘A close call’: Drone comes close to crocodile, escapes attack in the nic...
Police officer is seen interacting with woman inside the house
Surveillance camera helps US cops find youngster hiding in garbage can. W...
Edward Snowden slams Elon Musk for locking his wife’s Twitter account over a pic of her with their baby
Edward Snowden slams Elon Musk as Twitter blocks his wife’s account over ...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...

They had a chat after Fasano asked them whether they were enjoying the book. The woman asked him if he read it and Fasano replied, “about 100 times.” When the reader expressed shock, he gave an epic reply saying “Just to make sure everything was right.” “To Jan Thanks for taking me on your journey,” read his autograph in the book.

Fasano has written two novels – The Swallows of Lunetto and The Dark Heart of Every Wild Thing. He teaches poetry at Columbia University and has studied mathematics and astrophysics at Harvard University.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:48 IST
Next Story

Krafton unveils new PvP game Road to Valor Empires: Here’s everything you need to know

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close