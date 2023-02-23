Author sees person sitting next to him on a plane reading his book; asks Twitter what to do next

Have you ever had an experience when you are reading a novel and the author is sitting right next to you? Author Joseph Fasano found out that the person sitting next to him had just started his book but was unaware that he was the author.

Fasano took to Twitter to share his excitement of finding a person reading his novel ‘The Swallow of Lunetto’. The suspense-filled Twitter thread left netizens in a frenzy and they kept waiting for updates during his flight. The American poet wrote about the awkwardness he felt and netizens suggested how to break the ice.

“The person next to me on this airplane is reading my novel. Should I say anything?” he captioned the photograph of the novel.

“I’m thinking of whispering, ‘Is it better than the last one?'” he wrote and added, “They just opened it to page 10 so this is going to be an interesting ride.”

He penned down his thought in the comments section and users waited with bated breath for the updates. “Definitely hasn’t recognized me. Although someone in the airport actually thought I was Milo Ventimiglia, so there’s that…” he added.

From autographing the book to checking whether they put the book down when meals arrive, a plethora of suggestions came up from curious users. A user commented, “Flip it to the back, assuming your picture is there. And then sign it.” Fasano responded, ” My picture is there but if you could see me right now with my dorky glasses and unshaven face, this person might think I’m lying.”

Another user wrote, “This is gripping social theater. You should ask them if they ever think they are a character in a novel, and how in the novel you both are in, you wish you were the author of the novel they are reading…” A third user wrote, “Wait until the go to the bathroom and autograph it.”

The “meal test” suggestion impressed Fasano. “You watch them read it. They’ve just started it so you can quietly suffer through every sigh, sleepy moment—or conversely every moment they seem gripped by it. Do they put it down to eat, or do they eat holding it in the other hand. You suffer. That’s the story now. For hours,” read the comment.

Oh I'll definitely update soooon. PS: Why am I the one who's nervous!?

Finally, ending the suspense, Fasano shared the photograph of the autographed book. “UPDATE: I asked them if they’re traveling for work or fun and they said ‘just a little trip to see family,’ and looked directly at me for a moment and…we’re still her,” he wrote.

They had a chat after Fasano asked them whether they were enjoying the book. The woman asked him if he read it and Fasano replied, “about 100 times.” When the reader expressed shock, he gave an epic reply saying “Just to make sure everything was right.” “To Jan Thanks for taking me on your journey,” read his autograph in the book.

Fasano has written two novels – The Swallows of Lunetto and The Dark Heart of Every Wild Thing. He teaches poetry at Columbia University and has studied mathematics and astrophysics at Harvard University.