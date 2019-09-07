Artist turns Austrian football stadium into sprawling forest

An Austrian football stadium has been turned into a forest as part of an art project from 30 years ago.

The Woerthersee football stadium in Austria’s Klagenfurt has been planted with hundreds of trees after an activist decided to show a glimpse of the future, where trees have become rare and people go to a stadium in order to see it.

Klaus Littmann, the creator, took inspiration from Max Peintner’s drawing ‘The Unending Attraction of Nature’ from 1970 which shows a stadium filled with trees, surrounded by thousands of people.

The project is supported and approved by the local council and also the football team, who had taken their practices to a smaller facility.

The Woerthersee Stadium was abandoned after European Football Championships in 2008 and Littmann saw the potential of the site for his project, which is titled “For Forest”

The project was announced against the backdrop of the Amazon fires and will be available to the public by September 8.