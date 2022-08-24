scorecardresearch
Australian woman fulfils a wish on her bucket list by getting ‘arrested’ on her 100th birthday

The Victoria Police shared on Facebook how three constables went to ‘arrest’ former nurse Jean Bicketon to fulfil a wish on her bucket list.   

Almost everyone has a bucket list that may include things like travelling to some country or going skydiving. While everyone is not able to accomplish the things they have on their bucket list, an Australian woman had a bizarre wish that she managed to fulfil on her 100th birthday.

Former nurse Jean Bicketon, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, had getting arrested on her bucket list. The Victoria Police fulfilled her wish by arresting her on her 100th birthday.

In a Facebook post, Victoria Police shared how three young constables went to the Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care and “gently placed handcuffs” on Ms. Bicketon, declaring her “officially under arrest”.

The woman willingly obliged with little restraint. “According to Jean it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help grant the experience. Wishing Jean a wonderful 100th birthday! Thanks to everyone that made this possible,” they wrote further in the post.

See the post below:

Jean Bicketon can be seen wearing a tiara and posing with the three constables who came to arrest her in photos posted by the Victoria Police. The post was uploaded on August 22 and it has received more than 14,000 likes so far.

Netizens praised the act of kindness and one woman commented that “getting arrested on her 100th birthday is now on her bucket list”. “Goodness, such a beautiful act of compassion, so very proud of our Vic Police, you are always doing such kind things thank you,” commented a Facebook user.

“Our Victorian Police deserve a big thankyou for such random acts of kindness. It’s certainly a happier day for them to make this lady’s 100th birthday so special,” said another. “This is so wholesome and now getting arrested when I turn 100 is on my bucket list,” shared a woman.

