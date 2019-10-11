Australian woman finds a snake in her bathroom on two consecutive days

An Australian woman got the shock of her life when she found a python in her bathroom on two consecutive days and had to call professional snake catchers to take them away.

Nicole Errey from Cairns said she came home from work on October 4 to find a snake inside her toilet. She was quick to call Cairns Snake Removals, an agency that removed the snake from the bathroom and released it into the wild.

According to a Facebook post by Cairns Snake Removals, the snake had emerged from the toilet by the time they got there.



The following day, Errey’s sister found another python in the bathroom, this time sitting on the washbasin.

Both the snakes were water pythons and in their post the Cairns Snake Removals said that though they’ve pulled out a number of snakes from toilets, they’ve never had two cases in two days at the same address.

Many took to the comments section of the post to react to the incidents. Take a look at some of the comments: