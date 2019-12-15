Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Christmas tinsel garland’: Australian woman finds 10 foot python in her christmas tree

The python was found wrapped around the Christmas tree when the couple returned home from work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 15, 2019 3:04:44 pm
Python on Christmas tree, Snake on Christmas tree, Australia, Trending, Indian express news The 10-foot python spent quite a few hours on it, before slithering away at night.

An Australian woman got the shock of her life after finding a 10-foot python coiling in her Christmas tree.

According to local reports, Leanne Chapman her partner returned to their Queensland apartment after work on Thursday afternoon to notice a couple of noisy birds.

Chapman’s partner decided to film the birds leaning on to the tree without realising that a python had parked itself on the tree. After realising that there was a live decoration on their tree, the couple decided to leave the snake alone. After spending a few hours on the tree, the snake reportedly slithered away at night.

It was only when it moved that the couple realised the snake’s size, which they estimated it to be at least 10 foot. Take a look at how people reacted to the live decoration on the tree:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement