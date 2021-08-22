Australian teen gets $20,000 from Doritos for finding ‘unique’, puffy chip in Nacho pack

When a 13-year-old Australian found a puffy chip inside a packet of nachos by Doritos, little did she know that she would make a small fortune out of it.

Rylee Stuart, from Coomera town in Gold Coast, posted a video on TikTok showing a perfectly puffed up chip and asked her followers whether she should keep it or eat it.

“I found a puff Dorito! Is this valuable or should I just eat it? Tell me please,” wrote Stuart while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral with over 2.9 million views, News.com.au reported.

When many of Stuart’s followers suggested that she should try selling the chip, the teenager decided to do so and started an eBay account.

While Stuart initially listed the puffy chip for $0.99 plus $6.20 for postage at eBay, the post instantly went viral. Bids then went up to $20,000.

Stuart even got offers for selling the chip at $100,000, a video shared by media company NowThis News reported.

The listing finally caught the attention of Doritos Australia, after which company decided to give the teen $20,000 as reward for her “ingenuity” and “entrepreneurship”.

“We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit. So, we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos,” said Chief Marketing Officer Vandita Pandey, according to 9News.

Talking to Today Australia, Stuart said she didn’t think this would ever happen, and the incident has left her pleasantly surprised.